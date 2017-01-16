Liverpool to be without Joel Matip for a month?

Joel Matip in action for Liverpool on September 20, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool defender Joel Matip could miss as many as six more matches due to the ongoing uncertainty over his eligibility.
Monday, January 16, 2017

Liverpool could reportedly be without defender Joel Matip for another month due to the ongoing uncertainty regarding his eligibility.

The 25-year-old was withdrawn from selection by Liverpool for Sunday's 1-1 draw with Manchester United after they failed to receive confirmation that he was eligible for the match from FIFA.

The uncertainty stems from Matip's decision not to represent Cameroon during this month's Africa Cup of Nations, despite the national team making a number of attempts to include him in their squad.

FIFA guidelines dictate that, unless Cameroon back down in the row, Matip may be unable to feature for the duration of the tournament, plus a further five days.

"We can confirm that Liverpool FC contacted FIFA about the matter," a FIFA spokesman told Press Association Sport.

"Our services answered by directing the club to the applicable provisions (Annexe 1 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players) in particular its article 5.

"FIFA also indicated that any potential violation of the applicable provisions would need to be investigated by the FIFA disciplinary committee. We cannot provide any further comment on this issue."

Should Cameroon make it all the way to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, the decision means that Matip could miss six more matches before being eligible to return against Tottenham Hotspur on February 10.

Joel Matip in action for Liverpool on September 20, 2016
Klopp 'frustrated' by Joel Matip uncertainty
