Jan 15, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Liverpool

Liverpool forced to leave Joel Matip out of Manchester United clash

Joel Matip in action for Liverpool on September 20, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool are forced to leave Joel Matip out of their squad to face Manchester United due to question marks around his eligibility.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 15:01 UK

Liverpool have been forced to leave defender Joel Matip out of today's showdown with rivals Manchester United over concerns about his eligibility.

The centre-back was called up for Cameroon's Africa Cup of Nations squad but refused to join the national team.

Under FIFA regulations, Liverpool could face sanctions if they field Matip during the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Reds were unable to receive clarity from football's governing body regarding the player's eligibility for today's meeting with United and have been forced to omit him from their matchday squad.

Matip is in self-imposed exile from the Cameroon national team, citing a past "bad experience" as the reason for his absence.

Jurgen Klopp watches on sternly during the Premier League game between Sunderland and Liverpool on January 2, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Arsenal21135348222644
4Liverpool20135248232544
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
