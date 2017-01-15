Liverpool are forced to leave Joel Matip out of their squad to face Manchester United due to question marks around his eligibility.

Liverpool have been forced to leave defender Joel Matip out of today's showdown with rivals Manchester United over concerns about his eligibility.

The centre-back was called up for Cameroon's Africa Cup of Nations squad but refused to join the national team.

Under FIFA regulations, Liverpool could face sanctions if they field Matip during the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Reds were unable to receive clarity from football's governing body regarding the player's eligibility for today's meeting with United and have been forced to omit him from their matchday squad.

Matip is in self-imposed exile from the Cameroon national team, citing a past "bad experience" as the reason for his absence.