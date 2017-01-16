Jurgen Klopp 'frustrated' by uncertainty over Joel Matip inclusion

Joel Matip in action for Liverpool on September 20, 2016
© SilverHub
Jurgen Klopp demands answers from FIFA over Joel Matip's eligibility to play for Liverpool, having been forced to leave him out for the meeting with Manchester United.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 16, 2017 at 11:54 UK

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has called on the footballing authorities to quickly make a decision over defender Joel Matip's eligibility after being forced to leave him out for the meeting with Manchester United.

The Reds released a statement two hours before the match was scheduled to get under way announcing that the 25-year-old had been pulled from the squad over concerns about his availability.

Matip, who had recovered from injury in time to play a part at Old Trafford, was called up to Cameroon's Africa Cup of Nations squad but declined the invite to take part in the ongoing competition.

Liverpool feared a potential points deduction if it later turned out that the centre-back had not been given the green light to play by FIFA, which Klopp is hoping will be sorted prior to Wednesday's FA Cup third-round tie with Plymouth Argyle.

"Our understanding is Joel is retired from international football - and we, the club, did everything we had to do to make this clear but until now we could not get the response we need to be 100 per cent sure that he can play," he told reporters. "It's pretty difficult and pretty frustrating, to be honest.

"He's been in training for five days and would have been in the squad, 100 per cent, maybe on the pitch today, so I don't think it's fair. But we cannot do more and are still waiting on the decision. We could not take the risk, but we need to get an answer as quickly as possible because on Wednesday we have the next game and then another game and another game.

"We cannot wait forever. It is public now, we have this problem and we are not the only team with this problem. I think Tony Pulis said a few things about it so I don't think that it is fair for the fans, for the clubs, for the teammates and for everything. Now we have to wait in this moment and think about the game – and then after the game we will try again to get answers."

Matip has featured 12 times for Liverpool in the Premier League since joining from Schalke 04 in the summer.

Joel Matip in action for Liverpool on September 20, 2016
Read Next:
Klopp confirms Matip will snub AFCON
>
View our homepages for Joel Matip, Tony Pulis, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool - as it happened
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action for Manchester United against Hull City on August 27, 2016
Henrikh Mkhitaryan: 'Jurgen Klopp stopped me from joining Liverpool'
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic FINALLY in a Manchester United shirt on August 27, 2016
Result: Zlatan Ibrahimovic rescues point for Manchester United at Old Trafford
Klopp 'frustrated' by Joel Matip uncertaintyKlopp: 'Liverpool had better gameplan'Mourinho explains reason behind Klopp spatLiverpool, Everton target keen on Prem moveKlopp: We did well against "rolling beetle"
Liverpool 'not interested in Fonte'Team News: Henderson returns for United clashReds forced to leave Joel Matip outSturridge: 'I'm still Liverpool's best striker'Preview: Man Utd vs. Liverpool
> Liverpool Homepage
More Cameroon News
Joel Matip in action for Liverpool on September 20, 2016
Jurgen Klopp 'frustrated' by uncertainty over Joel Matip inclusion
 Joel Matip in action for Liverpool on September 20, 2016
Joel Matip, Allan Nyom left out of Cameroon squad for Africa Cup of Nations
 Joel Matip in action for Liverpool on September 20, 2016
Joel Matip to face three-week suspension over AFCON snub?
Klopp confirms Matip will snub AFCONResult: France beat Cameroon in NantesLive Commentary: France 3-2 Cameroon - as it happenedFrance announce Scotland, Cameroon gamesClaude Le Roy quits Congo job
Result: Ivory Coast top Group DLive Commentary: Cameroon 0-1 Ivory Coast - as it happenedResult: Cameroon, Guinea play out drawLive Commentary: Cameroon 1-1 Guinea - as it happenedResult: Mali, Cameroon open with a point each
> Cameroon Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version