Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and defender Joel Matip have returned to training ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Henderson picked up a heel injury during the victory over Manchester City on New Year's Eve, since when Liverpool have drawn two and lost one of the three games he has missed.

Matip, meanwhile, has not featured since December 11 due to an ankle injury which has forced him to miss Liverpool's last seven outings.

However, both are now in contention for a place in the squad for this weekend's trip to Old Trafford, where the Reds will attempt to halt their arch-rivals' nine-match winning streak.

The boost comes a day after Philippe Coutinho made his return from injury as a second-half substitute during the 1-0 EFL Cup defeat to Southampton.