Jurgen Klopp to name "best team" for EFL Cup semi-final tie

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Jurgen Klopp will turn to his more experienced pros for the EFL Cup semi-final with Southampton after admitting that it is the "most important cup" for Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp has once again defended his decision to name a weakened team for Liverpool's FA Cup third-round tie with Plymouth Argyle, but says that he will revert to his "best team" against Southampton.

The Reds boss was made to pay for his decision to make 10 changes to his lineup, keeping just Emre Can among the starters for the goalless draw at Anfield on Sunday.

Liverpool's starting lineup against the Pilgrims was their youngest ever but Klopp is now expected to restore his senior pros, including James Milner and Jordan Henderson, while midfielder Philippe Coutinho may also make his return from the bench at St Mary's Stadium.

"We made the changes against Plymouth for different reasons. There was no real alternative for different reasons," he told reporters. "On Wednesday we will play the best team we can. If you ask for a rating in England the League Cup is third but while you are still in it, it is the most important cup.

"I have absolutely no problem with criticism but it was not about under-estimating an opponent. It is not about young, old, whatever. It is about which line-up made the most sense because of the injury situations of the players and the timing - when do we play who?"

Klopp also revealed that goalkeeper Loris Karius was "pretty likely" to retain his place in goal after a quiet outing in the third-round tie with Plymouth.

Philippe Coutinho goes down injured during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Sunderland on November 26, 2016
