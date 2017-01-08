Jan 8, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle

Team News: Loris Karius, Joe Gomez start for Liverpool in FA Cup clash

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Derby County at the iPro Stadium on September 20, 2016
© SilverHub
Joe Gomez and Loris Karius return to the Liverpool line-up to face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 12:51 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made wholesale changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's FA Cup clash with League Two's Plymouth Argyle.

Dropped goalkeeper Loris Karius replaces Simon Mignolet between the sticks, while long-term absentee Joe Gomez makes his first start since October last year.

Emre Can is the sole survivor from Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Sunderland in the Premier League, with Klopp handing starts to Ben Woodburn, Sheyi Ojo and Divock Origi in a three-pronged attack.

Adam Lallana, Firmino and Daniel Sturridge are among the big names on an all-star Liverpool bench.

Plymouth line up in a 4-3-3 formation with Jordan Slew, Paul Garita and Jake Jervis leading the attack.

Former Blackburn Rovers man Yann Songo'o features at the heart of their defence, while ex-Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Graham Carey will play in an advanced midfield position.

Liverpool: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Lucas, Moreno; Stewart, Can, Ejaria; Ojo, Woodburn, Origi
Subs: Mignolet, Klavan, Clyne, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Firmino, Sturridge

Plymouth Argyle: McCormack; Miller, Songo'o, Bradley, Purrington; Threlkeld, Fox, Carey; Jervis, Garita, Slew
Subs: Bulvitis, Smith, Goodwillie, Osborne, Rooney, Borel, Tanner

Follow the match live with Sports Mole's text commentary here.

Liverpool's Adam Lallana during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Read Next:
Lallana a doubt for Sunderland visit
>
