Joe Gomez and Loris Karius return to the Liverpool line-up to face Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made wholesale changes to his starting XI for this afternoon's FA Cup clash with League Two's Plymouth Argyle.

Dropped goalkeeper Loris Karius replaces Simon Mignolet between the sticks, while long-term absentee Joe Gomez makes his first start since October last year.

Emre Can is the sole survivor from Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Sunderland in the Premier League, with Klopp handing starts to Ben Woodburn, Sheyi Ojo and Divock Origi in a three-pronged attack.

Adam Lallana, Firmino and Daniel Sturridge are among the big names on an all-star Liverpool bench.

Plymouth line up in a 4-3-3 formation with Jordan Slew, Paul Garita and Jake Jervis leading the attack.

Former Blackburn Rovers man Yann Songo'o features at the heart of their defence, while ex-Republic of Ireland Under-21 international Graham Carey will play in an advanced midfield position.

Liverpool: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Lucas, Moreno; Stewart, Can, Ejaria; Ojo, Woodburn, Origi

Subs: Mignolet, Klavan, Clyne, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Firmino, Sturridge

Plymouth Argyle: McCormack; Miller, Songo'o, Bradley, Purrington; Threlkeld, Fox, Carey; Jervis, Garita, Slew

Subs: Bulvitis, Smith, Goodwillie, Osborne, Rooney, Borel, Tanner

Follow the match live with Sports Mole's text commentary here.