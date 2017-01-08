Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the FA Cup third-round tie between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle at Anfield.

These teams have never previously met in this famous competition, with their last encounter of any kind coming 55 years ago in the second tier.

The Reds' primary focus may be on their top-flight aspirations, while Argyle are also geared for league success this term, but Jurgen Klopp has talked of the confidence a cup run can instil.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds on Merseyside with our extensive updates below.