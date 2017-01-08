Jan 8, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Live Commentary: Liverpool vs. Plymouth Argyle

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Join Sports Mole for live coverage of the FA Cup third-round tie between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle at Anfield.
By , Football League Correspondent
Last Updated: Sunday, January 8, 2017 at 12:50 UK

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the FA Cup third-round tie between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle at Anfield.

These teams have never previously met in this famous competition, with their last encounter of any kind coming 55 years ago in the second tier.

The Reds' primary focus may be on their top-flight aspirations, while Argyle are also geared for league success this term, but Jurgen Klopp has talked of the confidence a cup run can instil.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds on Merseyside with our extensive updates below.


12.48pmThe starting lineup may lack experienced heads, but it is fair to say that Klopp has plenty of ammunition on the bench should he need to change things around slightly. Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge are all among the back-up options available for the German to choose from, while Georginio Wijnaldum, Nathaniel Clyne and Ragnar Klavan provide depth in those deeper positions.

12.46pmBENCH WATCH!

LIVERPOOL SUBS: Mignolet, Klavan, Clyne, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Firmino, Sturridge

PLYMOUTH ARGYLE SUBS: Bulvitis, Smith, Goodwillie, Osborne, Rooney, Dorel, Tanner


12.44pmOne other point of discussion when looking at that Liverpool team, Loris Karius is given a chance to impress this afternoon - as Klopp confirmed a few days back - just a few weeks after losing his starting spot to Simon Mignolet. That position really does need strengthening this month, but for now the two mistake-prone keepers are left to battle it out between the sticks. No Philippe Coutinho still, while Jordan Henderson - with three assists in five FA Cup outings - also misses out.

12.42pmThis is actually the youngest side ever named by Liverpool, but the changes have been less forthcoming as far as the visitors are concerned. The big question mark heading into the match regarded the fitness of Paul-Arnold Garita, who has appeared to shake off his recent knee complaint to take his place in the starting ranks this afternoon. Nouris Bulvitis had been carrying a knock of his own, but he misses out on selection at Anfield.

12.40pmLucas Leiva was reportedly close to making a switch to Serie A earlier this month, but he is still involved at Anfield and takes his place in the heart of defence this afternoon. Alongside the experienced Brazilian is the versatile Gomez, while Alberto Moreno Trent Alexander-Arnold occupy the two full-back berths. The other academy player in the starting ranks is Ovie Ejaria, who will take up his position in midfield in what can best be described as an experimental Reds side.

12.38pmThere is also a full senior debut for Wales international prospect Ben Woodburn; a player now best remembered for his memorable goal against Leeds United in the EFL Cup last month to make him the Reds' youngest-ever goalscorer. Woodburn will start in attack alongside Sheyi Ojo and Divock Origi - the latter providing the closest thing this Liverpool attack has to experience, despite being just 21 years of age himself.

12.36pmAs expected, Klopp has made mass changes to his starting lineup for this third-round tie. Ten alterations in all from the 2-2 draw with Sunderland last time out, in fact, with Emre Can the only player to retain his place in the side. The big news is that Joe Gomez is handed his first appearance of any sort for 16 months after battling back from injury - his first outing under the watch of Klopp, which puts his length of time on the sidelines into some perspective.

12.34pmTEAM NEWS!

LIVERPOOL XI: Karius; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Lucas, Moreno; Stewart, Can; Ejaria, Ojo, Woodburn; Origi

PLYMOUTH ARGYLE XI: McCormick; Miller, Songo'o, Bradley, Purrington; Threlkeld, Fox; Jervis, Carey, Slew; Garita


12.32pmThere is no denying that the Premier League takes priority for Jurgen Klopp this season, which will likely be reflected when we check out the team news in a couple of minutes, but the German did talk this week about building up some momentum and putting together a cup run. It is a similar story for visitors Plymouth, who are good value to return to League One come May after a six-year absence from the third tier of English football.

12.30pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the FA Cup third-round tie between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle at Anfield. This is a rare meeting between these two teams, currently separated by three divisions, in what has the potential to provide us with our first major giant killing of the third round. The likes of Manchester United and Manchester City have already progressed through - now it is the turn of one of the competition's most successful sides.

Klopp urges players to "keep on going"
