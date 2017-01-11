Jan 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
vs.
Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho in line for Liverpool return at St Mary's Stadium

Philippe Coutinho goes down injured during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Sunderland on November 26, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp offers a positive injury update ahead of his side's trip to Southampton, revealing that Philippe Coutinho will likely play a part.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 at 13:57 UK

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that influential midfielder Philippe Coutinho could make his return to the Liverpool side in Wednesday's EFL Cup semi-final meeting with Southampton.

The Brazil international has been absent from the Reds' ranks since the end of November after damaging his ankle in the Premier League win over Sunderland.

Coutinho was back in training last week, however, and Klopp expects to have the 24-year-old - who registered six goals and five assists prior to his layoff - back in his plans for the trip to St Mary's this week.

"I think Phil is fit enough for being part of the squad," he told reporters. "That means it could be minutes, how much I don't know. It depends on the game, of course. He is on a very good way.

"It was six or seven weeks, something like this, so that's long. And so he needs minutes in training, especially, but then of course as soon as possible minutes in games.

"We will see how we do it, there [has been] no final decision made until now. I think [today] was the third complete session he did with the team, tomorrow again would be the fourth. It's not that many, but for being in the squad, I think it's enough. And then we will see."

Klopp also confirmed that James Milner and Jordan Henderson will be back in contention after missing the FA Cup third-round stalemate with Plymouth Argyle at the weekend, but Joel Matip is still a few days away from a return to full training.

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring in his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
Read Next:
Coutinho not ready for comeback
>
View our homepages for Philippe Coutinho, Jurgen Klopp, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Jurgen Klopp to name "best team" for EFL Cup semi-final tie
 Philippe Coutinho goes down injured during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Sunderland on November 26, 2016
Philippe Coutinho in line for Liverpool return at St Mary's Stadium
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Live Commentary: Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth Argyle - as it happened
Reading land Tiago Ilori from LiverpoolJurgen Klopp defends selection policyResult: Young Liverpool side held by PlymouthSevilla keen on Liverpool outcast Sakho?Team News: Karius, Gomez start for Liverpool
Southampton join race for Mamadou Sakho?Chinese Super League 'to offer £800k a week'Klopp urges players to "keep on going"Leverkusen 'looking to sell Javier Hernandez'Jon Flanagan 'to see out Burnley loan'
> Liverpool Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version