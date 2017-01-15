Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson returns to the starting XI to face Manchester United.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has returned to the starting XI for today's showdown with Manchester United.

The Reds skipper makes his first start since picking up an injury on New Year's Eve, while youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold has been drafted in at right-back.

Simon Mignolet returns in goal after making way for Loris Karius in the midweek cup defeat at Southamption, with Divock Origi partnering Roberto Firmino up front.

Daniel Sturridge starts on the bench alongside Philippe Coutinho, but there is no place in the squad for defender Joel Matip due to question marks about his eligibility.

United boss Jose Mourinho has made four changes to his starting lineup, including returns for Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Marcos Rojo comes in at right-back but Wayne Rooney has been forced to settle for a place on the bench.

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian; Carrick, Herrera, Martial, Pogba Mkhitaryan; Ibrahimovic

Subs: Mata, Rooney, Smalling, Blind, Rashford, Romero, Fellaini

Liverpool: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Klavan, Milner; Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana; Firmino, Origi

Subs: Karius, Gomez, Moreno, Stewart, Ejaria, Coutinho, Sturridge

Follow the match live with Sports Mole's text commentary here.