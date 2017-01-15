Jan 15, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
vs.
Liverpool

Team News: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson returns to face Manchester United

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson returns to the starting XI to face Manchester United.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 15:21 UK

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has returned to the starting XI for today's showdown with Manchester United.

The Reds skipper makes his first start since picking up an injury on New Year's Eve, while youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold has been drafted in at right-back.

Simon Mignolet returns in goal after making way for Loris Karius in the midweek cup defeat at Southamption, with Divock Origi partnering Roberto Firmino up front.

Daniel Sturridge starts on the bench alongside Philippe Coutinho, but there is no place in the squad for defender Joel Matip due to question marks about his eligibility.

United boss Jose Mourinho has made four changes to his starting lineup, including returns for Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Marcos Rojo comes in at right-back but Wayne Rooney has been forced to settle for a place on the bench.

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian; Carrick, Herrera, Martial, Pogba Mkhitaryan; Ibrahimovic
Subs: Mata, Rooney, Smalling, Blind, Rashford, Romero, Fellaini

Liverpool: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Klavan, Milner; Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana; Firmino, Origi
Subs: Karius, Gomez, Moreno, Stewart, Ejaria, Coutinho, Sturridge

Follow the match live with Sports Mole's text commentary here.

Jurgen Klopp watches on sternly during the Premier League game between Sunderland and Liverpool on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp coy over Henderson, Matip fitness
>
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action for Manchester United against Hull City on August 27, 2016
Henrikh Mkhitaryan: 'Jurgen Klopp stopped me from joining Liverpool'
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action for Manchester United against Hull City on August 27, 2016
Henrikh Mkhitaryan: 'Jurgen Klopp stopped me from joining Liverpool'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Arsenal21135348222644
4Liverpool20135248232544
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
