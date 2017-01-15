Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford.
The Reds head to enemy territory without a win in three games in all competitions to start the year, but they sit five points ahead of their rivals in fourth place.
There is a margin to be made up as far as the hosts are concerned, then, but a six-game winning run in the league - and nine overall - has them back in the mix and now right on their opponents' tails.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds in the 50th Premier League tussle between these sides with our extensive updates below.
Jose Mourinho: "I just think [me and Klopp] like to win. Everyone has his own personality, style and coaching and leading. Probably we have some similarities and other characteristics that make us different. He wants to play the game as much as I want, I am not sure if he is so calm as I am. It is one more big match."
Jurgen Klopp: "Give me 11 players and we will be competitive. I know how they players react to not-that-good performances. It is not about being confident before the game, it is about getting confidence in the game with the right kind of movements, right kind of defending."
© SilverHub
© SilverHub
MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Romero, Blind, Smalling, Fellaini, Mata, Rashford, Rooney
LIVERPOOL SUBS: Karius, Gomez, Moreno, Stewart, Ejaria, Coutinho, Sturridge
MANCHESTER UNITED XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian, Carrick, Herrera, Martial, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic
LIVERPOOL XI: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Firmino, Origi