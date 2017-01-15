There is a margin to be made up as far as the hosts are concerned, then, but a six-game winning run in the league - and nine overall - has them back in the mix and now right on their opponents' tails.

The Reds head to enemy territory without a win in three games in all competitions to start the year, but they sit five points ahead of their rivals in fourth place.

3.54pm With kickoff a little over five minutes away at Old Trafford, let us check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps... Jose Mourinho: "I just think [me and Klopp] like to win. Everyone has his own personality, style and coaching and leading. Probably we have some similarities and other characteristics that make us different. He wants to play the game as much as I want, I am not sure if he is so calm as I am. It is one more big match." Jurgen Klopp: "Give me 11 players and we will be competitive. I know how they players react to not-that-good performances. It is not about being confident before the game, it is about getting confidence in the game with the right kind of movements, right kind of defending."

3.52pm Victory for Liverpool today would set a club record of 47 points after 21 Premier League games, surpassing the 46 from the 2008-09 season. They have not gone four winless to start off a new calendar year since 1993, either, so the omens suggest that they will put things right today. Three clean sheets away from home in the top flight this season also suggests that they will have to do things the hard way if they are to return to winning ways.

3.50pm That defeat to Southampton at St Mary's, which really should have been by a larger margin than one goal, was just Liverpool's third in all competitions across 27 goals - an impressive record that deserves plenty of praise. The Reds are unbeaten in six league games, despite the negative picture being painted by some, accruing 14 points from the last 18 on offer in recent weeks. With Chelsea and Spurs to come after this huge tussle at Old Trafford, though, it is fair to say that Klopp's charges must now find their swashbuckling form from a couple of months back.

3.48pm Klopp's side have also drawn with Plymouth, albeit fielding a second-string side - their youngest ever - and lost to Southampton in midweek. Both games will unlikely prove too decisive if they click into gear and win the reverse ties, yet it does not bode all that well for Liverpool as they are seeking a first win of 2017 at the fourth attempt. A failure to register in either of their last two outings belies what we saw earlier in the campaign, with Coutinho and Mane's absence from the side being felt at the moment. The former is back today, but only fit enough for a place on the bench.

3.46pm Liverpool head into this match in fourth place, then, having seen Man City fail to capitalise on kicking off early. Victory for the Reds will not only move them back within five points of leaders Chelsea, but also open up the gap on United to eight points - surely enough to fend off their great rivals. The Reds have lost just two games all season in the top flight to remain in the mix right from day one, though the 2-2 draw at strugglers Sunderland a fortnight ago was a real blow for Klopp and his men.

3.44pm DID YOU KNOW? A run of nine wins in a row is A run of nine wins in a row is Manchester United 's best streak since racking up 11 between January and February 2009. The Red Devils could also win seven Premier League games on the spin for the first time since early 2013 - the final days of Sir Alex Ferguson's hugely successful tenure at the club. There is also a chance for Wayne Rooney to make history as United's highest-ever goalscorer today, of course, but he starts on the bench.

3.42pm United now face games against Stoke City, Leicester City and Watford in the Premier League, before travelling to face Manchester City on February 26 - their next blockbuster fixture. There is also plenty to keep fans occupied in other competitions, too, as they face Hull City in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi, Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round, and St-Etienne in the first knockout stage round of the Europa League. A make-or-break month for United, who are currently flying following that slow start to life under Mourinho.

3.40pm Jose Mourinho admitted a couple of months back that any hopes Manchester United had of winning the title were long but over, having seen his side pick up just two wins from 11 in the Premier League. A switch in formation later, and the introduction of some fringe players - namely Michael Carrick and Henrikh Mkhitaryan - and the Red Devils are now flying. Nine wins in a row in all competitions is truly stunning form, leaving them in the hunt for three trophies and a top-four finish in the Prem. © SilverHub

3.38pm Overall, it is nine win in a row for United and no defeat n 15. That has lifted the Red Devils up the table and also seen them through to the knockout stages of the Europa League, into the fourth round of the FA Cup and on the brink of an EFL Cup final appearance, where they could meet today's opponents Liverpool at Wembley Stadium just over a month from now. Mourinho deserves credit for turning his side's fortunes around, with a tactical switch working wonders, while Mkhitaryan and Carrick have also added a different dimension to the side. Could he have tinkered slightly earlier than he did? Possibly, but the bottom line is lessons were learned and the Red Devils are back on track.

3.36pm United supporters certainly remained positive during that difficult run of form under new boss Mourinho, though, citing the improved style of play as a key factor behind why they felt the good times were about to return. It is not quite the Red Devils of old just yet, but the six-game winning run in the league - and no loss in 11, stretching back to October 23 - does at least give fans reason to feel excited once more, with Champions League football at the Theatre of Dreams next term a real possibility once more.

3.34pm Everton's win over City makes things very interesting in that top-four battle, but the Toffees surely have no chance of closing down the top-six elite; the gap currently standing six points thanks to that impressive win earlier today. United are certainly enjoying themselves at the moment and you would fancy them to now bag a Champions League spot, having won six on the spin in the top flight. If not for that terrible and costly streak of two wins in 11 earlier this campaign - including four-successive home draws - they would be right on the heels of Chelsea.

3.32pm Catching Chelsea does look likely being an impossible task at the moment, however, with the gap on the leaders standing at 13 points ahead of this game in hand. Instead, tracking down City - now in touching distance - and indeed one of Arsenal and Liverpool appears to be the target between now and May for United. There could be just three points between second and sixth should the Red Devils win today's clash at Old Trafford, putting the pressure on each team to continue winning games.

3.30pm Mourinho himself ruled United out of the title hunt just a few weeks back, having seen Chelsea rack up win after win after win. That was before the Blues slipped up at Tottenham, though, combined with the Red Devils' own incredible run of form in all competitions. Arsenal and Liverpool have themselves dropped points over the Christmas and New Year programme, so right now it is Mourinho's men who are the side to beat, along with a rampant Tottenham.

3.28pm A three-goal victory for United will now take them level on points and goal difference with their city rivals, but right now I'm sure Mourinho - and indeed all Red Devils fans - will take a sloppy one-goal victory today. Had City won that then the pressure would have been on United in particular to follow in suit, though another costly slip-up from the Citizens has opened things up completely in the race for the top four. It also confirms what many of us already knew - City will not win the title with their current defence; a couple of new signings badly required this month.

3.26pm RESULT! The Red Devils head into this match sitting sixth in the Premier League table, three points adrift of Manchester City and five off both the Reds and Arsenal. The full-time whistle has actually just sounded in the early kickoff between Everton and the Citizens, and it is great news as far as Liverpool and United are concerned. Everton have cantered to a 4-0 win at Goodison Park, leaving Pep Guardiola's men at serious risk of dropping out of the top five come 5pm today.

3.24pm Another huge Premier League clash at Old Trafford this afternoon, then - one of many in this season that has pitted together the world's greatest array of managerial names. Klopp vs. Mourinho is one to send shivers down the spine - might be overdoing it slightly with that one - and the outcome of this match could well be massive in deciding those top-four spots. United will have small hopes of still challenging for the title, but it is Liverpool who are the better positioned to challenge leaders Chelsea at this stage.

3.22pm Not all that surprising to see Wayne Rooney on the bench this afternoon, with Jose Mourinho making four changes to his side from the EFL Cup meeting against Hull City on Wednesday evening. The Englishman could make his 450th Premier League appearance from the bench, though, requiring just one goal to usurp Sir Bobby Charlton as the club's all-time leading scorer. Liverpool, who themselves make four alterations, have Adam Lallana among their starters today - the Englishman playing a part in 14 league goals already this season. © SilverHub

3.20pm A couple of star names missing out on the United squad altogether, then, including Memphis Depay who will surely be on his way out of the Old Trafford exit prior to the end of the month. Fellaini has impressed enough to earn himself a new deal in recent weeks, but the omission of Juan Mata from the starting lineup does come as a little surprise. In terms of the visitors, they have Sturridge - their "best striker", in the player's own words - and a not-yet-fully-fit Coutinho among their back-up options.

3.18pm BENCH WATCH! MANCHESTER UNITED SUBS: Romero, Blind, Smalling, Fellaini, Mata, Rashford, Rooney LIVERPOOL SUBS: Karius, Gomez, Moreno, Stewart, Ejaria, Coutinho, Sturridge

3.16pm Marcos Rojo is also back in the team from last time out in the league; a good time to return having lost Eric Bailly to AFCON duty over the past week or so. Manchester United will therefore shape up in their now-familiar 4-3-3 system, spearheaded by Ibrahimovic who will feed off the power of Paul Pogba, while opponents Liverpool will likely line up in an identical manner; Roberto Firmino and an in-form Adam Lallana starting either side of Origi up top.

3.14pm Skipper Wayne Rooney has to settle for a place among the subs, also, so his record-breaking goal will have to wait. The big talking points as far as United are concerned centres around those not in the squad at all - Luke Shaw, Ashley Young, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Jesse Lingard all missing out on inclusion. A couple of those are to be expected - Schweinsteiger and Fosu-Mensah - but the others, fitness permitted, will feel disappointed to be overlooked.

3.12pm Four appears to be the magic number on this occasion, as Jose Mourinho has also made a number of alterations to his side from last time out. Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are among those to come back into the starting fold, with Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini on the subs' bench, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns up top after missing the 2-0 win over Hull City due to a minor illness.

3.10pm Klopp no doubt had hopes to have Coutinho back in his starting lineup by this point in time, but his comeback - initially scheduled for that meeting with Man City a fortnight ago - was delayed slightly and he only has one substitute appearance under his belt since. A place on the bench for the attacking midfielder, then, but there is still no Sadio Mane - away on AFCON duty - and Matip also misses out as touched upon a little earlier.

3.08pm The big news is that captain Jordan Henderson is back in the starting lineup for the first time since picking up a heel injury against Manchester City on New Year's Eve, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is also handed a place in the XI. Simon Mignolet is also between the sticks after winning back his regular starting spot from summer signing Loris Karius, and Divock Origi is named as the focal point in attack; Daniel Sturridge only deemed good enough for a place on the bench.

3.06pm We will start by taking a look at the visiting side, because just 20 minutes or so ago news emerged that Joel Matip had been withdrawn from the squad entirely. The Cameroon international turned down an invite to play in the Africa Cup of Nations, meaning that there are still questions over whether he can actually play for his club side while the competition is ongoing. More on that can be found by clicking here - one way or another that is a blow for Jurgen Klopp , who otherwise makes four changes to his side.

3.04pm TEAM NEWS! MANCHESTER UNITED XI: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Darmian, Carrick, Herrera, Martial, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic LIVERPOOL XI: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Firmino, Origi

3.02pm The visitors have yet to win in three games to kick off 2017 and have also failed to register in their last two outings - a goalless draw with Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup and a 1-0 first-leg defeat to Southampton in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup. Despite their stuttering form, the Reds are still just about on track in the Premier League and head into this match sitting five points clear of their North-West rivals in the table.