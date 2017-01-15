Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp warns his side that they will face a "better" and "more confident" Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The two rivals played out a dull 0-0 draw in October as Mourinho set up to frustrate Liverpool, eventually becoming the first visiting team to avoid defeat at Anfield this season.

However, the Red Devils will welcome Liverpool to Old Trafford having won their last nine matches in all competitions, and Klopp is hopeful that his side will show a reaction to a three-game winless streak of their own.

"We realise before the game that we are Liverpool and we need to show this. We will try everything we need to make the difference. Everyone who wants to see a real fight for the game, then yes, watch it. It will be 100% from our side. I hear it in your questions, I hear it when I talk to different people, because of our last game it is like 'Oh my God - and now it is Man United' but give me 11 players and we will be competitive," he told reporters.

"I know how [players] react to not-that-good performances. It is not about being confident before the game, it is about getting confidence in the game with the right kind of movements, right kind of defending. [United] are better, more used to each other. One important example is Henrikh Mkhitaryan - he took a bit of time but now they can use his outstanding quality.

"He combines skills at the highest tempo - good finisher, good attitude, good worker. He can play different positions and he is a world-class player, no doubt. They are more confident, it is a different side. There is no doubt about the quality of their players - even when they played here."

Liverpool will move eight points clear of United if they win at Old Trafford.