Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly planning to start the fit-again Philippe Coutinho for the clash with bitter rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly planning to start Philippe Coutinho in Sunday's clash with bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old attacker has only just returned to competitive action after six weeks out with an ankle injury, playing the last 29 minutes of his side's EFL Cup defeat to Southampton on Wednesday night.

According to a report in The Telegraph, Klopp is now preparing to put the Brazilian front and centre for the crunch clash over the weekend as the Reds look to end United's impressive 11-game unbeaten run in the league.

The newspaper also claims that the German will use the next two training sessions to determine whether Jordan Henderson is fit enough to join Coutinho, with the skipper having been absent with a heel problem since New Year's Eve.

Prior to his injury, Coutinho registered five goals and five assists for the Reds in 13 Premier League appearances.