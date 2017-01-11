Jan 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
1-0
Liverpool
Redmond (20')
Tadic (65'), Rodriguez (81')
FT(HT: 1-0)

James Milner: 'Great to have Philippe Coutinho back'

Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on April 2, 2016
© Getty Images
Liverpool defender James Milner praises "influential" Philippe Coutinho after the Brazilian makes his return to first-team action.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 10:41 UK

Liverpool left-back James Milner has praised Philippe Coutinho after the playmaker made his return to competitive action in the EFL Cup last night.

The Brazilian came on for the final half-hour of the 1-0 first-leg defeat at Southampton, marking his first appearance since November after he was sidelined with an ankle injury.

"He's a top player and every team in the world would miss him," Milner told the Reds' website.

"It's a credit to the boys the amount of goals we have been scoring without him, but it's great to see him back.

"The more minutes he gets, the more comfortable he'll get again. It's not easy when you've been out that long still thinking about the injury, so it was positive for him to get some minutes. The more he plays, the more influential he will be for us again."

Coutinho has scored five goals and registered five assists in 13 Premier League appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side so far this season.

Philippe Coutinho goes down injured during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Sunderland on November 26, 2016
Read Next:
Latest team news: Southampton vs. Liverpool
>
View our homepages for James Milner, Philippe Coutinho, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Jurgen Klopp shouts orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Southampton 1-0 Liverpool - as it happened
 Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Barcelona interested in Adam Lallana?
 Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring during the League Cup final between Liverpool and Manchester City on February 28, 2016
Sky Sports to debut 'SpiderCam' this weekend
Milner: 'Great to have Coutinho back'Puel hails "very good" Saints performanceKlopp unhappy with reaction of Liverpool playersNathan Redmond: "I should have scored four"Result: Saints hold narrow advantage after first leg
Team News: Daniel Sturridge leads Liverpool lineJuventus interested in Emre Can?Klopp praises Lallana for 'leaving comfort zone'Ibrahimovic to return against LiverpoolLiverpool 'end interest in Quincy Promes'
> Liverpool Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version