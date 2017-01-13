Liverpool reportedly enter the race to sign unsettled West Ham United midfielder Dimitri Payet.

The 29-year-old has refused to play for Slaven Bilic's side as he attempts to force through a transfer this month, having apparently grown disillusioned with the club's faltering form in the league this season.

Ligue 1 side Marseille have failed with a £19.1m bid to bring him back to the south of France, while Premier League leaders Chelsea are said to be preparing an offer after learning of his situation.

According to Cheshire Today, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have also "been monitoring" the Frenchman and are considering making an offer of £25m in the coming days.

Payet, who has previously been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United, was one of the Hammers' standout performers last season as they earned a seventh-place finish in the Premier League, their best performance in 12 years.