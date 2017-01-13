New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool signal interest in Dimitri Payet?

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
© Getty Images
Liverpool reportedly enter the race to sign unsettled West Ham United midfielder Dimitri Payet.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 08:29 UK

Liverpool have reportedly thrown their hat into the ring to sign West Ham United's wantaway midfielder Dimitri Payet.

The 29-year-old has refused to play for Slaven Bilic's side as he attempts to force through a transfer this month, having apparently grown disillusioned with the club's faltering form in the league this season.

Ligue 1 side Marseille have failed with a £19.1m bid to bring him back to the south of France, while Premier League leaders Chelsea are said to be preparing an offer after learning of his situation.

According to Cheshire Today, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have also "been monitoring" the Frenchman and are considering making an offer of £25m in the coming days.

Payet, who has previously been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United, was one of the Hammers' standout performers last season as they earned a seventh-place finish in the Premier League, their best performance in 12 years.

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring his second for West Ham against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Read Next:
Chelsea to make move for Dimitri Payet?
>
View our homepages for Dimitri Payet, Slaven Bilic, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Liverpool signal interest in Dimitri Payet?
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring his second for West Ham against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Chelsea to make move for Dimitri Payet?
 Chelsea's Ivorian striker Didier Drogba celebrates scoring their first goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St James Park in Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, north east England, on December 6, 2014
Didier Drogba 'to end career at Corinthians'
Preview: Leicester vs. ChelseaChelsea 'planning move for Boro defender'Stamford Bridge redevelopment approvedFenerbahce reject Kjaer to Chelsea rumoursWest Ham 'to resist Chelsea offers for Antonio'
Terry 'to reject Bournemouth interest'Bournemouth 'make Terry loan enquiry'Chelsea 'tracking German teenager'John Terry to serve one-game banPSG 'lining up Alexis Sanchez move'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Liverpool News
Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Liverpool signal interest in Dimitri Payet?
 Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on April 2, 2016
Jurgen Klopp to start Philippe Coutinho against Manchester United?
 Jurgen Klopp shouts orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Southampton 1-0 Liverpool - as it happened
Gerrard to receive freedom of LiverpoolHenderson, Matip return to trainingJonathan Tah plays down Liverpool talkKarius "confident" of reaching WembleyMilner: 'Great to have Coutinho back'
Sky to debut 'SpiderCam' this weekendBarcelona interested in Adam Lallana?Puel hails "very good" Saints performanceKlopp unhappy with reaction of Liverpool playersNathan Redmond: "I should have scored four"
> Liverpool Homepage
More West Ham United News
Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Liverpool signal interest in Dimitri Payet?
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring his second for West Ham against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Chelsea to make move for Dimitri Payet?
 Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Slaven Bilic: 'Dimitri Payet wants to leave'
Scott Hogan 'nears West Ham switch'West Brom 'join chase for Snodgrass'West Ham 'reject £19.1m bid for Payet'Bilic "angry" over Dimitri Payet stanceReport: Dimitri Payet available for £35m
Report: West Ham make move for Jose FonteWest Ham 'to resist Chelsea offers for Antonio'Sullivan "struggling" with Hammers declineHammers keen to replace Adrian with Hart?West Ham want Chelsea's Batshuayi on loan?
> West Ham United Homepage
More Marseille News
Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Liverpool signal interest in Dimitri Payet?
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
West Ham United 'reject £19.1m Marseille bid for Dimitri Payet'
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Report: West Ham United's Dimitri Payet available for £35m
Man United eye move for Diarra?Leboeuf doubts Payet's France returnFrench giants plan move for Casillas?Deulofeu attracting interest from Europe?Villa reject £25m offer for Jordan Amavi
Liverpool to make move for Villa defender?Matip to face three-week suspension?Report: Mathieu Flamini close to Palace exitReport: John Obi Mikel in talks with MarseillePayet open to future Marseille return
> Marseille Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version