New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Slaven Bilic: 'Dimitri Payet wants to leave'

Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic confirms that Dimitri Payet wants to leave the club.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 10:43 UK

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has confirmed that Dimitri Payet wants to leave the club.

The 29-year-old playmaker has been linked with a £35m return to Ligue 1 side Marseille this month, with reports suggesting that the Frenchman is unhappy with the Hammers' poor form in the league this season.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, Bilic confirmed that Payet "does not want to play" for his side but insisted that the club would not sell him this month.

"We have said we don't want to sell our best players but Dimitri Payet does not want to play for us. We are not going to sell him," he said.

"I spoke to the chairman and this is not a money issue. We gave him a long contract because we want him to stay.

"I expect from him to come back and to show commitment and determination to the team like the team has shown to him."

Payet has also been linked with a move to the Hammers' London rivals Arsenal.

Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
Read Next:
West Ham 'to resist Chelsea offers for Antonio'
>
View our homepages for Slaven Bilic, Dimitri Payet, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Dimitri Payet of West Ham United celebrates scoring his second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the Boleyn Ground on September 14, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Slaven Bilic: 'Dimitri Payet wants to leave'
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Slaven Bilic "angry" over Dimitri Payet stance
 Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
West Ham United 'to resist Chelsea offers for Michail Antonio'
Report: Dimitri Payet available for £35mReport: West Ham make move for Jose FonteSullivan "struggling" with Hammers declineHammers keen to replace Adrian with Hart?West Ham want Chelsea's Batshuayi on loan?
Palace lead chase to sign Arsenal defender?Silva unwilling to offload Robert SnodgrassRoma in talks to sign West Ham's Feghouli?Crystal Palace 'join race to sign Defoe'Report: Bilic has two games to save job
> West Ham United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version