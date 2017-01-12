West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic confirms that Dimitri Payet wants to leave the club.

The 29-year-old playmaker has been linked with a £35m return to Ligue 1 side Marseille this month, with reports suggesting that the Frenchman is unhappy with the Hammers' poor form in the league this season.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, Bilic confirmed that Payet "does not want to play" for his side but insisted that the club would not sell him this month.

"We have said we don't want to sell our best players but Dimitri Payet does not want to play for us. We are not going to sell him," he said.

"I spoke to the chairman and this is not a money issue. We gave him a long contract because we want him to stay.

"I expect from him to come back and to show commitment and determination to the team like the team has shown to him."

Payet has also been linked with a move to the Hammers' London rivals Arsenal.