West Ham United keen to replace Adrian with Joe Hart?

On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
West Ham United could make a move for £15m-rated Manchester City keeper Joe Hart should current stopper Adrian depart the London Stadium.
West Ham United could reportedly be eyeing up a transfer move for England international goalkeeper Joe Hart.

It has been suggested in recent weeks that the Hammers are keen to let current number two Adrian leave the club if they receive a suitable offer for his services.

According to The Sun, should the Spaniard depart the London Stadium then Slaven Bilic will look to bring in £15m-rated Manchester City keeper Hart, who is currently on loan at Italian side Torino.

United are also thought to be keeping tabs on Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and Liverpool's Simon Mignolet.

Joe Hart in action during England training on October 4, 2016
Liverpool 'not interested in Joe Hart'
