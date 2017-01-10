General view of Upton Park

West Ham United

David Sullivan "struggling" with Hammers decline

West Ham United Joint Chairman David Sullivan listens to a question during a press conference in east London to announce the new deal between Newham council and West Ham United football club on March 22, 2013
© Getty Images
West Ham United co-owner David Sullivan admits that the board are "struggling to understand" the club's downturn in form this season.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 18:20 UK

West Ham United co-owner David Sullivan has admitted that the board are "struggling to understand" the club's downturn in form this season.

After a seventh-place finish last term, the Hammers are currently 13th in the Premier League and have lost 10 of their 20 games so far.

Slaven Bilic's side are currently on a run of three straight defeats in all competitions, with back-to-back league losses to Leicester City and Manchester United compounded by a 5-0 hammering at home to Manchester City in the FA Cup last Friday.

"We haven't lost any key or influential players since last season, which was one to remember, so we are all currently struggling to understand why the team is under-performing at this moment in time," Sullivan wrote in a post on the club's website.

"We know we have to improve quickly, and upcoming fixtures against Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough now become cup finals. As we showed over Christmas, though, a string of good results can move you up the Premier League table very quickly, and I am confident we will be heading in that direction over the coming weeks.

"I know it can be difficult at times like this, but I urge every supporter to get behind the team and manager – just as you have done all season. We have seen performances improve recently, even in defeat at Leicester City and against Manchester United, so I truly believe we can continue to progress if we all push in the same direction."

West Ham next welcome former manager Sam Allardyce's Crystal Palace side to the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Read Next:
Palace lead chase to sign Arsenal defender?
>
View our homepages for David Sullivan, Slaven Bilic, Sam Allardyce, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
West Ham United Joint Chairman David Sullivan listens to a question during a press conference in east London to announce the new deal between Newham council and West Ham United football club on March 22, 2013
David Sullivan "struggling" with Hammers decline
 On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
West Ham United keen to replace Adrian with Joe Hart?
 Michy Batshuayi in action for Chelsea on August 20, 2016
Report: West Ham United interested in signing Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi
Palace lead chase to sign Arsenal defender?Silva unwilling to offload Robert SnodgrassRoma in talks to sign West Ham's Feghouli?Crystal Palace 'join race to sign Defoe'Report: Bilic has two games to save job
Result: City net five to brush aside West HamDavies: 'Dembele worth more than £20m'West Ham United 'want Taylor brothers'Report: Calleri heading for Las PalmasTeam News: Bilic changes three for FA Cup tie
> West Ham United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand