New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: West Ham United's Dimitri Payet available for £35m

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
© Getty Images
West Ham United playmaker Dimitri Payet remains a target for former club Marseille, who are reportedly preparing to test the water with a bid during the January window.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 19:27 UK

French club Marseille are reportedly weighing up a bid to bring West Ham United playmaker Dimitri Payet back to the club this month.

The 29-year-old, who spent two seasons at the Stade Veledrome before making the move to East London in 2015, is said to be agitated with the Hammers' failure to build on last term.

Payet has himself failed to live up to the burgeoning expectations place on his shoulders, only intensified by an impressive Euro 2016 campaign with home nation France that saw him linked with a number of European heavyweights.

According to Bleacher Report, the form of both West Ham and Payet has given Marseille chiefs hope of re-signing their former player, and they will test the water by making an offer during the January transfer window.

It is claimed that United would be tempted to cash in should a bid of £35m be made, knowing that they will likely see the attacking midfielder's valuation decrease come the summer.

Payet has also previously represented AS Excelsior, Nantes, Saint-Etienne and Lille.

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
Read Next:
Leboeuf doubts Payet's France return
>
View our homepages for Dimitri Payet, Football
Your Comments
More West Ham United News
Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Report: West Ham United's Dimitri Payet available for £35m
 Michail Antonio in action for West Ham United on September 25, 2016
West Ham United 'to resist Chelsea offers for Michail Antonio'
 Jose Fonte in action during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Report: West Ham make move for Southampton defender Jose Fonte
Sullivan "struggling" with Hammers declineHammers keen to replace Adrian with Hart?West Ham want Chelsea's Batshuayi on loan?Palace lead chase to sign Arsenal defender?Silva unwilling to offload Robert Snodgrass
Roma in talks to sign West Ham's Feghouli?Crystal Palace 'join race to sign Defoe'Report: Bilic has two games to save jobResult: City net five to brush aside West HamDavies: 'Dembele worth more than £20m'
> West Ham United Homepage
More Marseille News
Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 20, 2016
Report: West Ham United's Dimitri Payet available for £35m
 Marseille's French midfielder Lassana Diarra (C) vies with Ajaccio's Tunisian midfielder Mohamed Larbi (L) during the French L1 football match between Olympique de Marseille (OM) and Gazelec-Ajaccio on December 13, 2015 at the Velodrome stadium in Marseil
Manchester United pondering move for Marseille midfielder Lassana Diarra?
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and West Ham United on March 13, 2016
Frank Leboeuf doubts Dimitri Payet will return to France
French giants plan move for Casillas?Deulofeu attracting interest from Europe?Villa reject £25m offer for Jordan AmaviLiverpool to make move for Villa defender?Matip to face three-week suspension?
Report: Mathieu Flamini close to Palace exitReport: John Obi Mikel in talks with MarseillePayet open to future Marseille returnLiverpool 'leading race for Kondogbia'Diaby: 'I could have won Ballon d'Or'
> Marseille Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand