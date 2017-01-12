West Ham United reportedly reject a £19.1m bid for wantaway midfielder Dimitri Payet, who has asked to leave the club during the January transfer window.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic revealed earlier today that Payet has asked to leave the club and even refused to play until he was sold.

However, the club are adamant that they will not sell the France international this month, with Payet being less than 11 months into a five-and-a-half-year contract at the London Stadium.

Sky Sports News reports that Marseille have attempted to test West Ham's resolve with a £19.1m bid, but the Premier League club have rejected the offer.

Payet joined West Ham from Marseille in 2015 and went on to enjoy an impressive debut campaign in English football, scoring 12 goals in 38 appearances and winning the club's Player of the Year award.

The likes of Arsenal and Manchester United have also previously been linked with a move for the playmaker.