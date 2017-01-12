New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea to make move for Dimitri Payet?

Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring his second for West Ham against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Chelsea reportedly prepare an offer for wantaway West Ham United playmaker Dimitri Payet.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 23:44 UK

Chelsea are reportedly planning a swoop for West Ham United's wantaway playmaker Dimitri Payet this month.

Hammers manager Slaven Blic revealed on Thursday that the 29-year-old has refused to play for the club in an attempt to force through a big-money move away from the London Stadium.

Payet's former side Marseille have reportedly failed with a £19.1m offer for his services and, according to The Sun, league leaders Chelsea are now planning to make their own bid in the coming days.

Blues boss Antonio Conte is looking to strengthen this month as he looks to maintain the side's title challenge in the second half of the campaign and has funds at his disposal following the £60m sale of midfielder Oscar to the Chinese Super League.

The Italian had been targeting Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal in a £38m move but the deal has been ruled out by Carlo Ancelotti, who has refused to be pressured into selling one of his key players.

Payet is also thought to have received Premier League interest from Arsenal and Manchester United.

Arturo Vidal celebrates scoring during the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Benfica on April 5, 2016
