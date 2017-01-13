Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists that they will not let out-of-favour winger Memphis Depay leave on the cheap after rejecting a bid from Lyon.

United are thought to be holding out for a £15m fee for the 22-year-old winger, who has made just one start across all competitions under Mourinho this season.

Lyon have confirmed the Netherlands international as their top transfer target, but Mourinho revealed that the Ligue 1 outfit's opening offer was far short of their asking price.

"The update is that the offer we had is far from being reasonable for us," he told reporters.

"So in this moment, he is our player and if in the end of the month nothing happens, he is one more option for us."

Depay has been on the field for just 20 minutes in the Premier League this season.