Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has praised the impact Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford made off the bench during this evening's 2-0 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The pair combined for the opening goal shortly after the hour mark as Mata converted Rashford's cross, breaking the deadlock against the stubborn 10 men of West Ham.

Mourinho also reserved praise for goalkeeper David de Gea, but believes that it was his first two subs that made the biggest difference in the match.

"Job done, but congratulations to everyone on the pitch because I thought it was very hard. I was disappointed by some mistakes and decisions on the pitch, but that is fatigue, there are no miracles. We kept a clean sheet because David de Gea made a good save from [Michail] Antonio, we had to move the ball and create space. I had Mata and Rashford on the bench to bring a different intensity," he told Sky Sports News.

"This kid Havard Nordtveit played 90 minutes 48 hours ago, he was up against Jesse Lingard and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Marcus Rashford is naturally very fit and very fast and he gave us width in the game. It is a matter of time before we scored a goal. David de Gea was crucial for us.

"I was happy with my choices in Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford. They gave us what we needed. Rashford is very professional and very mature, he is a Manchester United player with Manchester United DNA. Having [Zlatan Ibrahimovic] this season and next season is excellent for Marcus."

United have now won seven consecutive matches in all competitions.