Jose Mourinho hopeful over Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo fitness

Jose Mourinho points during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho expects to have Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo available for Sunday's Premier League clash with arch-rivals Liverpool.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that he expects Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo to be available for Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Ibrahimovic was rested for last weekend's FA Cup victory over Reading before missing Tuesday's EFL Cup semi-final triumph against Hull City through illness.

Rojo, meanwhile, is still recovering from the muscle injury that forced him off after just 19 minutes of the win over Reading at Old Trafford last Saturday.

Mourinho admitted that he could not be 100% sure of their fitness, but is hopeful of having the duo available for the visit of his side's arch-rivals.

"I think Rojo and Zlatan are available. I cannot confirm with 48 hours to the match but I think so," he told the club's official website.

Victory for United at Old Trafford would see them move just two points behind Liverpool, who currently sit second in the table.

Jose Mourinho points during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version