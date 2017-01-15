Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho believes that Paul Pogba is reaping the benefits from his tactical guidance, much like Frank Lampard did at Chelsea.

The France international became the world's most expensive player when he moved back to Old Trafford from Juventus in a £89m move but struggled to make an impact initially.

However, Pogba has since found his form, playing a key role in his side's nine-game winning run, and Mourinho insists that tactical adjustments and guidance have helped to get the best out of the 23-year-old.

The Portuguese coach told Sky Sports News: "I've worked with Paul, tactically as mentally. I did nothing special. It is part of him. His technical and psychological qualities are part of him.

"Tactically, I have tried to adjust him and give some guidance and try to make a dynamic player for the team where he can be dangerous and can arrive in certain positions where he has the potential to score.

"I remember when I arrived at Chelsea in 2004 and, in my first match, I played a 4-4-2 where Lampard was the inside player on the left side. It took me a couple of months to understand that this guy had so much potential to score goals that I had to change for him.

"It is the same with Pogba, but these are the little details when you work with players. With more time, you try to understand them and try to get the best out of them."

Pogba has scored twice and provided three assists in the last eight games for United, who host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.