Henrikh Mkhitaryan: 'Jurgen Klopp stopped me from joining Liverpool'

Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action for Manchester United against Hull City on August 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan reveals how he nearly joined Liverpool several years ago, but opted to sign for Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund instead.
Sunday, January 15, 2017

Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has revealed that he nearly joined Liverpool when Brendan Rodgers was manager.

The 27-year-old, who lines up against the Merseyside club at Old Trafford on Sunday, was targeted by the Northern Irishman during his time at Shakhtar Donetsk.

However, he was persuaded to join Borussia Dortmund instead by then-manager Jurgen Klopp, who is now at the helm of the Reds.

"I spoke two or three times on the phone to Brendan Rodgers, he was saying he really wanted me and that I'd get to play with Luis Suarez and Steven Gerrard," Mkhitaryan told the Mail on Sunday.

"Half of me thought I had to go there, the other half was not so confident, that the gap to the Premier League might be too big for a skinny player from the Ukrainian League.

"Two weeks later, Jurgen Klopp broke off his holiday on an island next to Denmark to come and see me in Dortmund. I knew he had a good reputation for working with younger players and, after we met, I felt more comfortable to sign for Dortmund. I think I made the right decision."

Mkhitaryan has made 16 appearances for United in all competitions since his summer move from Dortmund, scoring three goals and registering three assists.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp serves up some side-eye on September 24, 2016
Klopp: 'Man Utd more confident now'
