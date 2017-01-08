New Transfer Talk header

Southampton join race for Liverpool's Mamadou Sakho?

Mamadou Sakho of Liverpool in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on October 31, 2015 in London, England.
Southampton become the latest club to be linked with out-of-favour Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho.
Southampton have reportedly joined the race to sign Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho.

According to L'Equipe, the Saints are keen to snap up the 26-year-old as a potential replacement for Jose Fonte, who has lodged a transfer request.

Southampton are said to face competition from West Ham United, Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion, Turkish side Galatasaray and Italian giants AC Milan and Inter Milan for the Frenchman's services.

Sakho has not made a senior appearance for Liverpool this season, with Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan and Lucas lying ahead of him in manager Jurgen Klopp's pecking order.

Ragnar Klavan in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
> Liverpool Homepage
