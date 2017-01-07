New Transfer Talk header

Claude Puel unwilling to discuss Jose Fonte's Southampton future

Claude Puel was unwilling to say why Jose Fonte was left out of the squad for the tie with Norwich City, and says he is unsure whether he will feature against Liverpool.
Southampton manager Claude Puel refused to comment on Jose Fonte's future at Southampton following news that the club captain has handed in a transfer request.

The 33-year-old, who joined Saints from Crystal Palace in January 2010, has made it known that he is unhappy at St Mary's Stadium and is keen on a move away.

Fonte was left out of Southampton's squad entirely for Saturday afternoon's 2-2 draw with Norwich City in the FA Cup, but Puel was unwilling to discuss why the centre-back was left out and would not reveal whether he would feature against Liverpool in the EFL Cup next week.

"I think Les Reed gave an interview about the situation, I have no comment," he told reporters. "I respect the possibility for Jose to see any opportunities in the window. I don't want to give a reason, just to understand the situation with the player and questions about his future.

"I will take a decision [over his inclusion for Liverpool] tomorrow or Monday. You can understand I cannot give an answer about this. It is between Jose and the club and we will see in the future.

"It is always difficult for all the teams, although it is difficult this period it makes it important for us to manage this period as best as possible."

Fonte has made 288 appearances for Southampton and still has 18 months left to run on his current deal.

