Jose Fonte hands in Southampton transfer request

Jose Fonte gives the thumbs-up after the Premier League game between Southampton and Middlesbrough on December 11, 2016
Southampton club captain Jose Fonte has handed in a transfer request.
Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 16:22 UK

Southampton director of football Les Reed has revealed that club captain Jose Fonte has rejected the offer of a new contract and has asked to leave this month.

The 33-year-old, heavily linked with a switch to Manchester United last summer, is now into the final 18 months of his current deal.

Reports in the British press recently suggested that the Portugal international has been made available to purchase, but Reed insists that this is not the case and the club were hopeful of trying him down to fresh terms.

Fonte is unhappy at St Mary's Stadium and is keen to now move on, however, having made a total of 19 appearances for the Saints this season in all competitions.


