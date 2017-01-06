General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Ragnar Klavan: 'I am always improving'

Ragnar Klavan in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan says that a recent run in the first-team has helped him to adapt to the pace of the Premier League.
Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 at 12:01 UK

Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan has admitted that he is "slowly" getting used to the style of English football.

The 31-year-old Estonian moved to Anfield over the summer from Bundesliga outfit Augsburg, having previously had spells in the Dutch Eredivisie and his homeland.

Klavan initially found game time hard to come by but has started the last five games in a row following an injury to Joel Matip, and admits that the experience has proved invaluable as he adapts to the pace of the Premier League.

"I'm never satisfied with my performance – I always want more," he told the Reds' website. "That has always been the way for me throughout my career, something that keeps pushing me forward.

"After every game, you find a lot of things you can improve. You take those things into the next week's training and start working on them. It's nice to always move forward.

"There is a little bit more allowed in this league from the referees than I'm used to. This is something that takes a little bit of time, that as a central defender you are allowed a little bit more. That's the style of English football. Slowly, I'm getting there."

Klavan has already registered his first goal in a red shirt, having found the net in his side's 3-0 victory over Derby County in the EFL Cup in September.

Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendlly match between Lincoln City and Leicester City at Sincil Bank Stadium on July 21, 2015
