Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is thankful that the focus was on Pep Guardiola's frosty press conference rather than his own following the Reds' draw with Sunderland.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he was pleased that Pep Guardiola's frosty press conference distracted attention away from his own following Monday's match against Sunderland.

Klopp cut a frustrated figure while speaking to the media after his side relinquished their lead twice to concede two penalties and draw 2-2 with the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light.

At the same time in the North West, Guardiola seemed less than content talking to reporters following Manchester City's 2-1 win over Burnley, which was hard fought after the team went down to 10 men following Fernandinho's 32nd-minute dismissal.

When asked about Liverpool's most recent result, Klopp told reporters: "The Sunderland game was strange, my first experience of a fixture like this. I couldn't judge it after the game. I don't think you can expect the best performance of the season in game like this.

"It felt like a defeat. I was really happy Pep had his press conference so no-one spoke about my press conference."

Liverpool lost ground on the title race because of the result, but they were helped out in midweek when Tottenham Hotspur sealed a 2-0 win over Chelsea at White Hart Lane.

As it stands, Chelsea have a five-point lead at the top of the table, while Liverpool reside in second place.

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring in his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Anfield on November 6, 2016
