Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he was pleased that Pep Guardiola's frosty press conference distracted attention away from his own following Monday's match against Sunderland.

Klopp cut a frustrated figure while speaking to the media after his side relinquished their lead twice to concede two penalties and draw 2-2 with the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light.

At the same time in the North West, Guardiola seemed less than content talking to reporters following Manchester City's 2-1 win over Burnley, which was hard fought after the team went down to 10 men following Fernandinho's 32nd-minute dismissal.

When asked about Liverpool's most recent result, Klopp told reporters: "The Sunderland game was strange, my first experience of a fixture like this. I couldn't judge it after the game. I don't think you can expect the best performance of the season in game like this.

"It felt like a defeat. I was really happy Pep had his press conference so no-one spoke about my press conference."

Liverpool lost ground on the title race because of the result, but they were helped out in midweek when Tottenham Hotspur sealed a 2-0 win over Chelsea at White Hart Lane.

As it stands, Chelsea have a five-point lead at the top of the table, while Liverpool reside in second place.