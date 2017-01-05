Riyad Mahrez named African Footballer of the Year

Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendlly match between Lincoln City and Leicester City at Sincil Bank Stadium on July 21, 2015
© Getty Images
Algeria and Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez is voted the Confederation of African Football's player of the year.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 22:47 UK

Algeria and Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez has been named the Confederation of African Football's player of the year.

The 25-year-old played a key role in the Foxes' shock Premier League-winning season in 2015-16, with 17 goals and 10 assists in 37 appearances.

"It's a huge honour, I am happy and pleased. I thank all my teammates at Leicester and Algeria," Mahrez said as he received the award on Thursday. "I dedicate this to my family and all those who support me every day."

Borussia Dortmund's Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was second and Senegal striker Sadio Mane, of Liverpool, came third.

Manchester City's Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho and compatriot Alex Iwobi, of Arsenal, won the Most Promising Talent and Youth Player of the Year awards respectively.

Yaya Toure of Manchester City during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester City at The Hawthorns on August 10, 2015
Read Next:
Three PL stars on African Footballer of the Year shortlist
>
View our homepages for Riyad Mahrez, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sadio Mane, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendlly match between Lincoln City and Leicester City at Sincil Bank Stadium on July 21, 2015
Riyad Mahrez named African Footballer of the Year
 Arsenal's Francis Coquelin sits injured on September 24, 2016
Arsenal's Francis Coquelin out for three to four weeks with hamstring injury
 Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez grimaces during the Premier League defeat to West Bromwich Albion on November 21, 2015
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez meltdown is normal'
Arsenal to launch Andrea Belotti bid?Bramall "gobsmacked" at training with ArsenalArsene Wenger questions Chelsea's resolveArsenal considering bid for Porto defender?Ozil to be assessed following two-week illness
Rangers 'determined to land Arsenal midfielder'Wenger sweating over Coquelin injuryArsene Wenger: 'We refused to lose'Ramsey: 'Title challenge will be difficult'Arsenal close to signing non-league defender?
> Arsenal Homepage
More Liverpool News
Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendlly match between Lincoln City and Leicester City at Sincil Bank Stadium on July 21, 2015
Riyad Mahrez named African Footballer of the Year
 Jurgen Klopp watches on sternly during the Premier League game between Sunderland and Liverpool on January 2, 2017
Report: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has £40m budget for January transfer window
 Tiago Ilori of Portugal in action during the UEFA Under21 European Championship 2015 Group B match between England and Portugal at Mestsky Fotbalovy Stadium on June 18, 2015
Readlng closing in on deal for Liverpool defender Tiago Ilori?
Firmino eyes long-term stay at LiverpoolMatip, Nyom left out of Cameroon squadLiverpool reject Kevin Stewart offersLiverpool 'receive boost in pursuit of Forsberg'Report: Liverpool want Jacob Murphy
Henderson a doubt for Plymouth clashKlopp plays down Sturridge ankle injuryMourinho: 'Title rivals will drop points'Moyes: 'Sunderland deserved the draw'Klopp: 'I can't explain Liverpool draw'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Manchester City News
Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendlly match between Lincoln City and Leicester City at Sincil Bank Stadium on July 21, 2015
Riyad Mahrez named African Footballer of the Year
 Fernandinho leaves the field after seeing red during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Football Association confirm Fernandinho suspension
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Pep Guardiola clarifies 'Manchester United bigger than Manchester City' remarks
Guardiola: 'I won't rotate players for FA Cup'Guardiola: 'I'm not thinking about retirement'Man City miss out on AC Milan goalkeeper?Man City 'to delay move for Atletico defender'Guardiola: 'We're nowhere near Man Utd level'
Agent: 'Weigl not offered to Madrid, Barca'FA 'contact Sagna over Instagram post'Man City 'step up interest in N'Zonzi'Dyche: 'Sagna should have been sent off'Mourinho: 'Title rivals will drop points'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Leicester City News
Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendlly match between Lincoln City and Leicester City at Sincil Bank Stadium on July 21, 2015
Riyad Mahrez named African Footballer of the Year
 Claudio Ranieri surveys the pitch ahead of the Premier League game between Sunderland and Leicester City on April 10, 2016
Wilfred Ndidi move to Leicester City given green light
 Leonardo Ulloa of Leicester City in action during the pre season friendly match between Mansfield Town and Leicester City at the One Call Stadium on July 25, 2015
Leonardo Ulloa denied Leicester City exit in January?
Leicester 'step up Brady interest'Leicester reach agreement for Wilfred NdidiRanieri "very, very happy" with pointResult: Boro, Leicester play out goalless drawTeam News: Ramirez recalled, Slimani out
Live Commentary: Boro 0-0 Leicester - as it happenedClaudio Ranieri "proud" of clean sheetResult: Leicester end 2016 with win over West HamTeam News: West Ham unchanged against LeicesterLive Commentary: Leicester 1-0 West Ham - as it happened
> Leicester City Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendlly match between Lincoln City and Leicester City at Sincil Bank Stadium on July 21, 2015
Riyad Mahrez named African Footballer of the Year
 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Chinese side 'make £127m Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bid'
 Dortmund's midfielder Julian Weigl and Schalke's midfielder Leon Goretzka vie for the ball during the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015 in Dortmund, western Germany.
Agent: 'Julian Weigl hasn't been offered to Real Madrid, Barcelona'
Real Madrid 'no longer pursuing Aubameyang'Man City, Barcelona to lock horns over Weigl?Matthaus: 'Aubameyang worth more than Pogba'Report: Kevin Wimmer heading for Spurs exitArsenal consider move for Dortmund attacker?
Real Madrid 'eyeing up Papastathopoulos'Dortmund chief: 'Leipzig not like Leicester'Aubameyang reiterates desire to join MadridResult: Dortmund top Group F with Bernabeu drawTeam News: Casemiro, James start for Real Madrid
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage
More Algeria News
Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendlly match between Lincoln City and Leicester City at Sincil Bank Stadium on July 21, 2015
Riyad Mahrez named African Footballer of the Year
 Islam Slimani of Algeria celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Essaid Belkalem during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group H match between Algeria and Russia at Arena da Baixada on June 26, 2014
Islam Slimani relishing chance to link up with Riyad Mahrez
 Algeria's coach Christian Gourcuff speaks to his team during a training session at Mongomo stadium on January 18, 2015
Christian Gourcuff considers future with Algeria?
Three PL stars on African Footballer of the Year shortlistGabon to host Africa Cup of NationsResult: Ivory Coast reach AFCON semi-finalsLive Commentary: Ivory Coast 3-1 Algeria - as it happenedResult: Algeria progress at AFCON
Live Commentary: Senegal 0-2 Algeria - as it happenedResult: Gyan clinches dramatic late winnerLive Commentary: Ghana 1-0 Algeria - as it happenedResult: Algeria fightback downs South AfricaHalf-Time Report: Goalless between Algeria, South Africa
> Algeria Homepage
More Gabon News
Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendlly match between Lincoln City and Leicester City at Sincil Bank Stadium on July 21, 2015
Riyad Mahrez named African Footballer of the Year
 Lorient's Gabonese midfielder Didier Ndong runs with the ball during the friendly football match between Nantes (FCN) and Lorient (FCL) on July 22, 2015 at the Moreau-Desfarges stadium in La Baule-Escoublac, western France.
Gabon send Didier Ndong back to Sunderland after failure to turn up for training
 Yaya Toure of Manchester City during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester City at The Hawthorns on August 10, 2015
Yaya Toure, Sadio Mane, Andre Ayew make African Footballer of the Year shortlist
Mario Lemina chooses Gabon over FranceGabon to host Africa Cup of NationsResult: Hosts Equatorial Guinea scrape throughLive Commentary: Gabon 0-2 Equatorial Guinea - as it happenedResult: Congo shock Gabon with win
Live Commentary: Gabon 0-1 Congo - as it happenedAubameyang keen to emulate Eto'o, DrogbaLive Commentary: Burkina Faso vs. Gabon - as it happenedResult: Gabon win opener for the first timeHalf-Time Report: Gabon in front through Aubameyang
> Gabon Homepage
More Senegal News
Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendlly match between Lincoln City and Leicester City at Sincil Bank Stadium on July 21, 2015
Riyad Mahrez named African Footballer of the Year
 Yaya Toure of Manchester City during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester City at The Hawthorns on August 10, 2015
Yaya Toure, Sadio Mane, Andre Ayew make African Footballer of the Year shortlist
 Besiktas` Demba Ba controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group C match Besiktas JK vs FK Partizan on November 6, 2014
Demba Ba keen to make return to international action
FIFA to fast-track Sakho FA Cup rulingReport: West Ham face FA Cup eliminationWest Ham deny FIFA breachAllardyce not expecting Sakho banResult: Algeria progress at AFCON
Live Commentary: Senegal 0-2 Algeria - as it happenedResult: Senegal draw to top group of deathLive Commentary: South Africa 1-1 Senegal - as it happenedGiresse hails Senegal "conviction"Result: Senegal earn late win over Ghana
> Senegal Homepage
More Nigeria News
Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendlly match between Lincoln City and Leicester City at Sincil Bank Stadium on July 21, 2015
Riyad Mahrez named African Footballer of the Year
 Mikel John Obi of Chelsea looks on during a Pre Season Friendly between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Antonio Conte criticised by Nigeria manager for John Obi Mikel treatment
 Chuba Akpom of Arsenal looks on during the Emirates Cup match between Arsenal and VfL Wolfsburg at the Emirates Stadium on July 26, 2015
Chuba Akpom, Ovie Ejaria set for Nigeria call-ups?
Kanu: 'Nwakali will succeed at Arsenal'Kelechi Iheanacho named in Nigeria's Olympic squadNigerian football legend Keshi dies, aged 54Iwobi could miss start of next seasonWenger: 'Iwobi a loss for England'
Alex Iwobi "ready" for international bowAlex Iwobi chooses Nigeria over EnglandFA 'makes last-ditch' Alex Iwobi bidJordon Ibe wants to play for EnglandOliseh: 'Ibe will play for England'
> Nigeria Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version