Algeria and Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez is voted the Confederation of African Football's player of the year.

Algeria and Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez has been named the Confederation of African Football's player of the year.

The 25-year-old played a key role in the Foxes' shock Premier League-winning season in 2015-16, with 17 goals and 10 assists in 37 appearances.

"It's a huge honour, I am happy and pleased. I thank all my teammates at Leicester and Algeria," Mahrez said as he received the award on Thursday. "I dedicate this to my family and all those who support me every day."

Borussia Dortmund's Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was second and Senegal striker Sadio Mane, of Liverpool, came third.

Manchester City's Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho and compatriot Alex Iwobi, of Arsenal, won the Most Promising Talent and Youth Player of the Year awards respectively.