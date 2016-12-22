Lothar Matthaus: 'Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang worth more than Paul Pogba'

Former Germany captain Lothar Matthaus claims that Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is worth significantly more than Manchester United's Paul Pogba.
Former Bayern Munich midfielder Lothar Matthaus has claimed that Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is worth more than Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

Pogba became the most expensive player of all time when he rejoined United during the summer, setting the Red Devils back a reported £89m.

However, Matthaus believes that Aubameyang, whose form has seen him linked with the likes Real Madrid and Manchester City, is worth substantially more than the France international due to his superior impact on games.

"If a player like Pogba costs €105m (£89m), BVB would have to get €150m (£127m) for Aubameyang. Because he is a player who makes the difference. Pogba is not," Matthaus is quoted as saying by Manchester Evening News.

Aubameyang has scored 16 goals in 15 Bundesliga games for Dortmund so far this season.

Which player is worth the most money?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Paul Pogba
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
60.0%
Paul Pogba
40.0%
