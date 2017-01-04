New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Chinese side 'make £127m Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bid'

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
© AFP
Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG reportedly make a world-record offer of £127m for Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 13:30 UK

Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG have reportedly tabled a world-record bid of €150m (£127m) for Borussia Dortmund's in-demand striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 27-year-old's remarkable form for the Bundesliga outfit - 22 goals in 21 games so far this season - has led to interest from a host of top clubs across Europe.

Arsenal had a £42m offer turned down last summer, while Real Madrid recently balked at Dortmund's €80m (£68m) asking price.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Chinese outfit SIPG are looking to make certain of the deal with a £127m offer that would make Aubameyang the world's most expensive ever player, eclipsing the £89m spent by Manchester United on Paul Pogba last summer.

The publication also claims that Aubameyang will be offered wages of around £675,000 a week, making him the world's top-earning football player ahead of Carlos Tevez, who penned a £615,000-a-week deal with SIPG's rivals Shanghai Shenhua last month.

SIPG, managed by former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss Andre Villas-Boas, have already brought in playmaker Oscar in a £60m deal from the Blues this transfer window.

Dortmund's Gabonese midfielder Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the equalizer during the German Cup DFB Pokal semi-final football match FC Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund in Munich, southern Germany, on April 28, 2015
Read Next:
Real Madrid 'no longer pursuing Aubameyang'
>
View our homepages for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Paul Pogba, Carlos Tevez, Andre Villas-Boas, Football
Your Comments
More Shanghai SIPG News
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Chinese side 'make £127m Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bid'
 Oscar celebrates scoring during the game between Crystal Palace and Chelsea on January 3, 2016
Oscar mobbed by fans as he touches down in China following £60m transfer
> Shanghai SIPG Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Chinese side 'make £127m Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bid'
 Dortmund's midfielder Julian Weigl and Schalke's midfielder Leon Goretzka vie for the ball during the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015 in Dortmund, western Germany.
Agent: 'Julian Weigl hasn't been offered to Real Madrid, Barcelona'
 Dortmund's Gabonese midfielder Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the equalizer during the German Cup DFB Pokal semi-final football match FC Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund in Munich, southern Germany, on April 28, 2015
Report: Real Madrid no longer pursuing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Man City, Barcelona to lock horns over Weigl?Matthaus: 'Aubameyang worth more than Pogba'Report: Kevin Wimmer heading for Spurs exitArsenal consider move for Dortmund attacker?Real Madrid 'eyeing up Papastathopoulos'
Dortmund chief: 'Leipzig not like Leicester'Aubameyang reiterates desire to join MadridResult: Dortmund top Group F with Bernabeu drawTeam News: Casemiro, James start for Real MadridLive Commentary: Real Madrid 2-2 Dortmund - as it happened
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
4Arsenal20125344222241
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version