Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG have reportedly tabled a world-record bid of €150m (£127m) for Borussia Dortmund's in-demand striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 27-year-old's remarkable form for the Bundesliga outfit - 22 goals in 21 games so far this season - has led to interest from a host of top clubs across Europe.

Arsenal had a £42m offer turned down last summer, while Real Madrid recently balked at Dortmund's €80m (£68m) asking price.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Chinese outfit SIPG are looking to make certain of the deal with a £127m offer that would make Aubameyang the world's most expensive ever player, eclipsing the £89m spent by Manchester United on Paul Pogba last summer.

The publication also claims that Aubameyang will be offered wages of around £675,000 a week, making him the world's top-earning football player ahead of Carlos Tevez, who penned a £615,000-a-week deal with SIPG's rivals Shanghai Shenhua last month.

SIPG, managed by former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur boss Andre Villas-Boas, have already brought in playmaker Oscar in a £60m deal from the Blues this transfer window.