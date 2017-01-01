Real Madrid are reportedly no longer interested in Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang as they deem his asking price of €80m as too high.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been ruled out as a summer transfer target by Real Madrid as his asking price is too high, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has scored 16 goals in 15 Bundesliga games for Borussia Dortmund so far this season, prompting alleged interest in his services by some of the biggest teams in Europe.

According to Calcio Mercato, however, Dortmund will not let Aubameyang leave for less than €80m (£68m), which has reportedly put the Bernabeu side off making a bid for him.

The Gabon international has previously stated his desire to play for Real, as he made a promise to his grandfather that he would one day wear the club's famous white shirt.