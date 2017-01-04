Liverpool defender Joel Matip and West Brom full-back Allan Nyom avoid a three-week ban after being left out of the Cameroon squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool defender Joel Matip and West Bromwich Albion full-back Allan Nyom have been left out of Cameroon's 23-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Both players ruled themselves out of contention for the tournament last month, but could have faced the prospect of a suspension had Cameroon still included them in their squad.

However, coach Hugo Broos has avoided a potential club vs. country row by omitting them from his 23-man roster for the tournament in Gabon, which begins on January 14.

The Cameroon football association (Fecafoot) had suggested that they could look to take action against the players who did not want to play in the tournament, which could have seen them banned from club football for the duration of the competition.

Matip and Nyom were two of seven players to snub a call-up having been included in the provisional squad, none of whom have made the final cut.

Cameroon have been drawn in Group A of the tournament alongside hosts Gabon, Burkina Faso and Guinea-Bissau.