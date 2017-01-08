Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that Philippe Coutinho is closing in on fitness, but will not be included in the squad for this weekend's FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Philippe Coutinho is edging closer to a return to fitness, but will not play in this weekend's FA Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle.

The Brazilian has been out of action since the end of November after he suffered an ankle injury during the Reds' 2-0 victory over Sunderland at Anfield.

Initially, it was reported that Coutinho could return in time for Liverpool's Premier League clash against Manchester City on New Year's Eve, which ended in a 1-0 triumph for Klopp's men, but he did not make the squad.

The 24-year-old has since returned to the training pitch, but Klopp confirmed in Friday's press conference that his playmaker will not feature this weekend; nor will defender Joel Matip, who is recovering from an ankle problem.

The Liverpool boss indicated that he will rotate his squad for Sunday's match, with Joe Gomez possibly starting after missing more than a year with injury woe.