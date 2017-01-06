Bristol City announce signing of Preston North End defender Bailey Wright on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Bristol City have announced the arrival of new signing Bailey Wright from Preston North End on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 24-year-old Australian has ended an eight-year association with Preston in order to move to Ashton Gate.

The defender, who broke into the Lilywhites first team in 2010, is eligible to make his debut for the Robins in this weekend's FA Cup tie with Fleetwood Town.

Head coach Lee Johnson told the club's official website: "Bailey has a warrior spirit and represents a good signing for us. He's 24 and has great Championship experience. He's a tough, Australian international - he's an old-fashioned stopper.

"Jamie McAllister (Under-23 coach) was with him at Preston and only had good things to say about him."

Wright's arrival comes two days after the club signed Jens Hegeler and Milan Djuric.