Swansea City and Burnley reportedly prepare offers for Norwich City's Alex Pritchard, despite the winger having only been at Carrow Road for six months.

Norwich City winger Alex Pritchard has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for both Swansea City and Burnley.

During the summer, Pritchard attracted interest from numerous clubs before leaving Tottenham Hotspur for the Canaries but he has only made six starts in the Championship.

However, according to The Mirror, Norwich are keen to raise funds during the January transfer window and they could be tempted into a sale should they receive an offer in the region of £8m.

New Swansea head coach Paul Clement is currently reshaping the first-team squad at the Liberty Stadium and may be keen on adding another creative midfielder to their ranks.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has also stated in the past that he is in the market for new players, and 23-year-old Pritchard could fit the bill.