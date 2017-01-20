New Transfer Talk header

Swansea City, Burnley plan move for Norwich City winger Alex Pritchard?

Alex Pritchard of Spurs in action during the Barclays U21 Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur U21 and Everton U21 at Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground on August 10, 2015 in Enfield, England.
Swansea City and Burnley reportedly prepare offers for Norwich City's Alex Pritchard, despite the winger having only been at Carrow Road for six months.
Friday, January 20, 2017

Norwich City winger Alex Pritchard has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for both Swansea City and Burnley.

During the summer, Pritchard attracted interest from numerous clubs before leaving Tottenham Hotspur for the Canaries but he has only made six starts in the Championship.

However, according to The Mirror, Norwich are keen to raise funds during the January transfer window and they could be tempted into a sale should they receive an offer in the region of £8m.

New Swansea head coach Paul Clement is currently reshaping the first-team squad at the Liberty Stadium and may be keen on adding another creative midfielder to their ranks.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has also stated in the past that he is in the market for new players, and 23-year-old Pritchard could fit the bill.

Martin Olsson of Norwich City in action during the pre-season friendly match between Norwich City and Panathinaikos at Carrow Road on August 10, 2013
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version