New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Burnley to complete £3.5m signing of Barnsley defender Marc Roberts

A general view prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor on April 11, 2015
© Getty Images
Barnsley defender Marc Roberts is to complete a £3.5m move to Burnley in the coming days, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 21:47 UK

Burnley have agreed a fee in the region of £3.5m for Barnsley defender Marc Roberts, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has impressed this season in the Championship having joined the South Yorkshire club from non-league side Halifax Town in 2015.

According to The Guardian, Clarets boss Sean Dyche needs cover for centre-backs Michael Keane and Ben Mee with Kevin Long out injured, and feels that Roberts has the ability to make the step up.

Barnsley-born Roberts, who began his career at Wakefield before spells at Worksop Town and Buxton, has 18 months left on his Tykes contract.

Kevin Long for Burnley on January 1, 2015
Read Next:
Kevin Long extends Barnsley loan
>
View our homepages for Marc Roberts, Ben Mee, Kevin Long, Michael Keane, Sean Dyche, Football
Your Comments
More Burnley News
A general view prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor on April 11, 2015
Report: Burnley to complete £3.5m signing of Barnsley defender Marc Roberts
 Robert Snodgrass of Hull City controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round: second leg match between Hull City and AS Trencin at KC Stadium on August 7, 2014
Burnley turn attentions to Hull City winger Robert Snodgrass?
 Andre Gray in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Sam Vokes, Andre Gray fire Burnley into FA Cup fourth round
Dyche: 'Moyes doesn't need my sympathy'Bamford 'undergoing Middlesbrough medical'Puel: Burnley defeat "difficult to accept"Dyche: 'You couldn't write Barton script'Result: Barton nets Burnley winner on PL return
Team News: Three changes for SouthamptonBurnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?Keane 'flattered' by transfer rumoursPremier League games to be postponed?Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth round
> Burnley Homepage
More Barnsley News
A general view prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor on April 11, 2015
Report: Burnley to complete £3.5m signing of Barnsley defender Marc Roberts
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
 Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Aston Villa considering move for Barnsley defender James Bree?
Hughton, Winnall bag Championship awardsNewcastle striker Armstrong extends Barnsley loanResult: Lansbury hits hat-trick in Forest routBarnsley owner to step down due to cancerHeckingbottom unhappy with Hammill reaction
Bradshaw replaces Church in Wales squadTommy Wright sacked by Barnsley'Telegraph' investigation implicates three moreHeckingbottom: 'We were always on back foot'Wagner crowned Championship Manager of the Month
> Barnsley Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand