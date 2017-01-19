Barnsley defender Marc Roberts is to complete a £3.5m move to Burnley in the coming days, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has impressed this season in the Championship having joined the South Yorkshire club from non-league side Halifax Town in 2015.

According to The Guardian, Clarets boss Sean Dyche needs cover for centre-backs Michael Keane and Ben Mee with Kevin Long out injured, and feels that Roberts has the ability to make the step up.

Barnsley-born Roberts, who began his career at Wakefield before spells at Worksop Town and Buxton, has 18 months left on his Tykes contract.