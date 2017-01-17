Swansea City confirm the arrival of Martin Olsson from Norwich City.

Swansea City have confirmed the arrival of left-back Martin Olsson from Norwich City on a two-and-a-half year deal with an option for a third.

The 28-year-old is thought to have moved to the Welsh side for a fee of around £5m and will help bolster the worst defence in the Premier League, with 49 goals shipped in 21 games to date.

Olsson becomes new Swans boss Paul Clement's second signing of the month following the arrival of winger Luciano Narsingh from PSV Eindhoven last week.

The Sweden international moved to Carrow Road from Blackburn Rovers in 2013 and has been sold by Canaries manager Alex Neil in order to free up funds for new signings as he looks to get their Championship promotion bid back on track.

Swansea, who are currently one point from safety at the foot of the Premier League, are also thought to be close to completing a deal for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Carroll.