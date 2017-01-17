New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Swansea City confirm Martin Olsson signing

Swansea City confirm the arrival of Martin Olsson from Norwich City.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 11:43 UK

Swansea City have confirmed the arrival of left-back Martin Olsson from Norwich City on a two-and-a-half year deal with an option for a third.

The 28-year-old is thought to have moved to the Welsh side for a fee of around £5m and will help bolster the worst defence in the Premier League, with 49 goals shipped in 21 games to date.


Olsson becomes new Swans boss Paul Clement's second signing of the month following the arrival of winger Luciano Narsingh from PSV Eindhoven last week.

The Sweden international moved to Carrow Road from Blackburn Rovers in 2013 and has been sold by Canaries manager Alex Neil in order to free up funds for new signings as he looks to get their Championship promotion bid back on track.

Swansea, who are currently one point from safety at the foot of the Premier League, are also thought to be close to completing a deal for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Carroll.

Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
Read Next:
Clement confirms Carroll, Olsson talks
>
View our homepages for Martin Olsson, Paul Clement, Luciano Narsingh, Alex Neil, Tom Carroll, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Martin Olsson of Norwich City in action during the pre-season friendly match between Norwich City and Panathinaikos at Carrow Road on August 10, 2013
Swansea City confirm Martin Olsson signing
 Tom Carroll of Tottenham Hotspur FC in action during the UEFA Europe League match between Qarabag FK and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Tofig Bahramov Republican stadium on November 26, 2015 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Tom Carroll 'undergoing medical at Swansea City'
 Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Paul Clement: 'Defeat very disappointing'
Result: Arsenal hit four past struggling SwanseaTeam News: Mesut Ozil returns for ArsenalLive Commentary: Swansea City 0-4 Arsenal - as it happenedTom Carroll 'closing in on Swansea move'Mesut Ozil back for Swansea City trip
Preview: Swansea City vs. ArsenalClement relishing Premier League debutClement confirms Carroll, Olsson talksSwansea sign Narsingh from PSVClement wants to keep in-demand duo
> Swansea City Homepage
More Norwich City News
Martin Olsson of Norwich City in action during the pre-season friendly match between Norwich City and Panathinaikos at Carrow Road on August 10, 2013
Swansea City confirm Martin Olsson signing
 Forest's Henri Lansbury celebrates moments after scoring the opening goal against Huddersfield on August 3, 2013
Norwich City join race for Henri Lansbury?
 Norwich City manager Alex Neil feels like he's headbutted a horse after his side are relegated from the Premier League despite a 4-2 win over Watford on May 11, 2016
Report: Norwich City board to stand by under-fire boss Alex Neil
FA reveals televised FA Cup fixturesNeil criticises "ludicrous" transfer marketBurnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?Clement confirms Carroll, Olsson talksSwansea, Norwich agree Martin Olsson fee?
Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundNeil: 'Timm Klose naivety could have cost us'Brentford interested in Norwich winger?Report: Liverpool want Jacob MurphyLeicester 'step up Brady interest'
> Norwich City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171345153052
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Liverpool21136249242545
4Arsenal21135348222644
5Manchester CityMan City21133541261542
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd21117332201240
7Everton219663223933
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102434-1021
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version