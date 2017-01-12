New Transfer Talk header

Swansea City sign Luciano Narsingh from PSV Eindhoven

Luciano Narsingh of PSV Eindhoven in action during the UEFA Europa League match between PSV Eindhoven and Estoril Praia at the Philips Stadium on September 18, 2014
Swansea City sign Luciano Narsingh from PSV Eindhoven in a £4m deal on a two-and-a-half-year contract.
Swansea City have signed Luciano Narsingh from PSV Eindhoven on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 26-year-old completed a medical with the Welsh outfit on Thursday afternoon and has now become Paul Clement's first signing as Swansea boss, joining in a £4m deal from Dutch giants PSV.

Narsingh, who has been given the number 28 shirt, will not feature in Saturday's Premier League clash with Arsenal, however, as he is currently nursing a slight calf problem.

The winger scored nine times in 40 appearances for PSV last season, but after failing to agree terms on a new deal, has been allowed to leave in a cut-price deal, six months before the expiration of his contract.

Swansea will enter Saturday's Premier League clash with Arsenal down in 19th position in the table - two points above basement side Hull City.

Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Clement wants to keep in-demand duo
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
