Swansea City have signed Luciano Narsingh from PSV Eindhoven on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 26-year-old completed a medical with the Welsh outfit on Thursday afternoon and has now become Paul Clement's first signing as Swansea boss, joining in a £4m deal from Dutch giants PSV.

Narsingh, who has been given the number 28 shirt, will not feature in Saturday's Premier League clash with Arsenal, however, as he is currently nursing a slight calf problem.

The winger scored nine times in 40 appearances for PSV last season, but after failing to agree terms on a new deal, has been allowed to leave in a cut-price deal, six months before the expiration of his contract.

Swansea will enter Saturday's Premier League clash with Arsenal down in 19th position in the table - two points above basement side Hull City.