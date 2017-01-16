A report claims that Tom Carroll, who has been at Tottenham Hotspur for nearly a decade, is close to completing a £4.5m move to Swansea City.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Carroll is undergoing a medical at Swansea City ahead of a proposed £4.5m move, according to a report.

The Swans are still keen to sign their long-term target, who spent the 2014-15 campaign on loan at the Liberty Stadium, despite a recent change in manager.

Carroll has been restricted to just three appearances for Tottenham in all competitions this season, and BBC Sport claims that his nine-year spell at White Hart Lane is close to ending.

Should the 24-year-old, capped 17 times by England at Under-21s level, pass his medical he will become City's second signing of the January window following the arrival of Luciano Narsingh last week.