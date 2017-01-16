New Transfer Talk header

Tom Carroll 'undergoing medical at Swansea City'

Tom Carroll of Tottenham Hotspur FC in action during the UEFA Europe League match between Qarabag FK and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Tofig Bahramov Republican stadium on November 26, 2015 in Baku, Azerbaijan.
A report claims that Tom Carroll, who has been at Tottenham Hotspur for nearly a decade, is close to completing a £4.5m move to Swansea City.
Monday, January 16, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Carroll is undergoing a medical at Swansea City ahead of a proposed £4.5m move, according to a report.

The Swans are still keen to sign their long-term target, who spent the 2014-15 campaign on loan at the Liberty Stadium, despite a recent change in manager.

Carroll has been restricted to just three appearances for Tottenham in all competitions this season, and BBC Sport claims that his nine-year spell at White Hart Lane is close to ending.

Should the 24-year-old, capped 17 times by England at Under-21s level, pass his medical he will become City's second signing of the January window following the arrival of Luciano Narsingh last week.

Paul Clement manager of Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
