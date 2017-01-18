Burnley reportedly become the latest club to enter the chase for Hull City winger Robert Snodgrass.

Burnley have reportedly decided to enter the race for in-demand Hull City winger Robert Snodgrass.

The 29-year-old is attracting interest from a number of clubs after he signalled his intent to reject a new contract offer from the Tigers.

West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace have all been credited with an interest in the Scottish international but according to the Daily Mail, they now face competition from the Clarets who are said to have lodged a bid of £7.5m.

It has been claimed that the approach stems from the North-West club failing in their efforts to sign Robbie Brady from Norwich City, and Sean Dyche is now keen on adding Snodgrass to his first-team squad at Turf Moor.

The left-footed attacker has scored nine times in all competitions this season, and Hull boss Marco Silva has insisted that his new club will not offload the player during the January transfer window.