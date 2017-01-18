West Ham United reportedly fail with a third bid for Hull City winger Robert Snodgrass.

Hull City have reportedly rejected a third bid from West Ham United for winger Robert Snodgrass.

After netting nine times for Hull this season, Snodgrass has attracted interest from a number of teams but it appears that the Tigers remain committed to keeping hold of the left-footed attacker.

According to Sky Sports News, West Ham have failed in an attempt to sign the Scotland international for a fee in the region of £6m.

West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace and an unnamed Chinese club have also been linked with the 29-year-old but as it stands, the player will be remaining at the KCOM Stadium.

New boss Marco Silva has also said that Hull have no plans to offload any of their key players.