Hull City confirm that first-team coach Tony Pennock has left the club.

Hull City have confirmed that first-team coach Tony Pennock has left the club "by mutual consent".

Pennock only stepped up into the role two months ago but has been let go just weeks after Mike Phelan was axed as manager and replaced by Marco Silva.

In a statement on its website, Hull said: "Although offered the opportunity to return to his original position as Academy Manager to continue the excellent work already undertaken with the club's young players, Pennock has chosen to move on and seek a fresh challenge.

"The club would like to thank Tony for his efforts and work over the last three years and wish him well for the future."

Pennock, who had been with the Tigers for three years, leaves with the club 18th in the Premier League table.