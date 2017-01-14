Marco Silva "happy" with Hull City win

Hull City boss Marco Silva reveals his delight following Saturday's 3-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Hull City boss Marco Silva has revealed his delight after watching his team come from behind to record a 3-1 win over Bournemouth in Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash at the KCOM Stadium.

A brace from Abel Hernandez and own goal from Tyrone Mings helped Hull claim all three points as the Tigers moved off the bottom of the Premier League table into 18th position.

Hull are now only inside the relegation zone on goal difference and Silva has said that he is already seeing 'progress' after replacing Mike Phelan as head coach earlier this month.

"I'm happy because what I saw was a team with big spirit and big character. That's important for me," Silva told reporters. "The team last in the table lose a penalty after three minutes and they showed fantastic spirit [to come back].

"After 10-15 minutes it was difficult, but we started to control the game and put the other team back. The first 25-30 mins of the second half it was all our team. I start to see [progress]. We have time next week to work more and the players now believe more in our ideas. I saw my players smile in the dressing room and that's important for me."

"He's (Hernandez) an important player for us. We've played two games at home and he's scored theee goals. That's important to us and to him. Abel is an important player for us."

Next up for Hull is a trip to league leaders Chelsea next weekend.