Jan 14, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
3-1
Bournemouth
Hernandez (32', 50'), Mings (62' og.)
FT(HT: 1-1)
Stanislas (2' pen.)
Smith (60')

Marco Silva "happy" with Hull City win

Sporting's head coach Marco Silva looks on before the UEFA Champions League Group G football match Sporting CP vs Chelsea FC at Alvalade XXI stadium in Lisbon on September 30, 2014
© Getty Images
Hull City boss Marco Silva reveals his delight following Saturday's 3-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Hull City boss Marco Silva has revealed his delight after watching his team come from behind to record a 3-1 win over Bournemouth in Saturday afternoon's Premier League clash at the KCOM Stadium.

A brace from Abel Hernandez and own goal from Tyrone Mings helped Hull claim all three points as the Tigers moved off the bottom of the Premier League table into 18th position.

Hull are now only inside the relegation zone on goal difference and Silva has said that he is already seeing 'progress' after replacing Mike Phelan as head coach earlier this month.

"I'm happy because what I saw was a team with big spirit and big character. That's important for me," Silva told reporters. "The team last in the table lose a penalty after three minutes and they showed fantastic spirit [to come back].

"After 10-15 minutes it was difficult, but we started to control the game and put the other team back. The first 25-30 mins of the second half it was all our team. I start to see [progress]. We have time next week to work more and the players now believe more in our ideas. I saw my players smile in the dressing room and that's important for me."

"He's (Hernandez) an important player for us. We've played two games at home and he's scored theee goals. That's important to us and to him. Abel is an important player for us."

Next up for Hull is a trip to league leaders Chelsea next weekend.

Robert Snodgrass of Hull City controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round: second leg match between Hull City and AS Trencin at KC Stadium on August 7, 2014
Read Next:
Snodgrass rejects chance to move to China?
>
View our homepages for Marco Silva, Abel Hernandez, Tyrone Mings, Mike Phelan, Football
Your Comments
More Hull City News
Sporting's head coach Marco Silva looks on before the UEFA Champions League Group G football match Sporting CP vs Chelsea FC at Alvalade XXI stadium in Lisbon on September 30, 2014
Marco Silva "happy" with Hull City win
 Everton's Oumar Niasse introduces himself to the crowd on the pitch before the match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Oumar Niasse, Evandro join Hull City
 Abel Hernandez for Hull on January 1, 2015
Result: Abel Hernandez nets brace in Hull City win
Team News: Niasse, Evandro on Hull City benchSnodgrass rejects chance to move to China?Burnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?West Brom 'join chase for Snodgrass'Niasse, Goebel undergoing Hull medicals?
Evandro 'close to Hull City move'Smalling: 'It was a frustrating night'Result: Mata, Fellaini net in Man United winEverton 'agree Niasse loan move to Hull'Hull lose Markus Henriksen to injury
> Hull City Homepage


Live Football
Africa Cup of Nations
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea21171343152852
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs21136243142945
3Arsenal21135348222644
4Liverpool20135248232544
5Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom218582828029
9Stoke CityStoke217682733-627
10Burnley2182112331-826
11Bournemouth2174103037-725
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2174102635-925
13Southampton216691926-724
14Watford2165102336-1323
15Leicester CityLeicester2156102432-821
16Middlesbrough214891722-520
17Crystal Palace2144133040-1016
18Hull City2144132045-2516
19Sunderland2143142040-2015
20Swansea CitySwansea2143142349-2615
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand