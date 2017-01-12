Evandro 'close to Hull City move'

Hull City manager Marco Silva confirms interest in Porto attacker Evandro.

Hull City manager Marco Silva has confirmed that the club are interested in signing Porto attacker Evandro this month.

The 30-year-old has previously worked under Silva, who took over from Mike Phelan at the KCOM last week, at Portuguese side Estoril from 2012 to 2014.

Silva has admitted that he is hoping to bring in several players this month to aid the Tigers' relegation fight and has been looking at his homeland for reinforcements.

"The players in the Portuguese market are not cheap. I know some very well and would like to count on them," he told SportTV.

"Evandro? I do not hide that there is a point of truth and that we will do everything to count on him, because he has something to add to the team."

Evandro, who has failed to make a single league appearance for Porto this season, would be available for around £500,000.