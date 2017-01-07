Jan 7, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The KCOM Stadium
Hull City
2-0
SwanseaSwansea City
Hernandez (78'), Tymon (93')
Huddlestone (7'), Clucas (45')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Naughton (88')

Marco Silva: 'Important that Hull City fans back team'

Sporting's head coach Marco Silva looks on before the UEFA Champions League Group G football match Sporting CP vs Chelsea FC at Alvalade XXI stadium in Lisbon on September 30, 2014
Marco Silva says that it is vital to get Hull City supporters back inside the KCOM Stadium after less than 7,000 turned up for his first match in charge on Saturday.
Hull City manager Marco Silva has urged supporters to "believe in our team" after his first match in charge was watched by just 6,608 spectators at the KCOM Stadium.

Disgruntled fans opted to stay away for Saturday's 2-0 win over Swansea City in the third round of the FA Cup as part of an ongoing protest against the club's owners.

Silva got off to a perfect start thanks to goals from the returning Abel Hernandez and Josh Tymon, but the 39-year-old - boasting domestic cup success on his CV from his time with Sporting Lisbon - is determined to get the stay-away supporters back in their seats.

"It's important for me that our fans believe in our team because we need help," he told reporters. "We need the other fans to support our team because to change the situation, to change our position in the table, we need them.

"I hope in the next [home] game against Bournemouth there will be more people to help support us to try and win the game. With a good atmosphere it's better, sure. If the atmosphere's not good, I want my players to focus on things happening on the pitch but I hope the next game we can change the situation."

Victory for Hull was their first in all competitions since November 6 - a run that ultimately cost Mike Phelan his job earlier this month.

Robert Snodgrass of Hull City controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round: second leg match between Hull City and AS Trencin at KC Stadium on August 7, 2014
West Ham knocked back in Snodgrass pursuit?
