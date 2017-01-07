Marco Silva says that it is vital to get Hull City supporters back inside the KCOM Stadium after less than 7,000 turned up for his first match in charge on Saturday.

Disgruntled fans opted to stay away for Saturday's 2-0 win over Swansea City in the third round of the FA Cup as part of an ongoing protest against the club's owners.

Silva got off to a perfect start thanks to goals from the returning Abel Hernandez and Josh Tymon, but the 39-year-old - boasting domestic cup success on his CV from his time with Sporting Lisbon - is determined to get the stay-away supporters back in their seats.

"It's important for me that our fans believe in our team because we need help," he told reporters. "We need the other fans to support our team because to change the situation, to change our position in the table, we need them.

"I hope in the next [home] game against Bournemouth there will be more people to help support us to try and win the game. With a good atmosphere it's better, sure. If the atmosphere's not good, I want my players to focus on things happening on the pitch but I hope the next game we can change the situation."

Victory for Hull was their first in all competitions since November 6 - a run that ultimately cost Mike Phelan his job earlier this month.