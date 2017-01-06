Crowd generic

Hull City

New Hull City boss Marco Silva: "I am not the Special One"

Sporting's head coach Marco Silva looks on before the UEFA Champions League Group G football match Sporting CP vs Chelsea FC at Alvalade XXI stadium in Lisbon on September 30, 2014
Marco Silva says that his only target upon taking over at Hull City is to keep the club in the Premier League, rather than impressing other top-flight suitors.
Friday, January 6, 2017

Hull City boss Marco Silva has rejected suggestions that he could be the next Jose Mourinho following a successful early stint in management.

The 39-year-old has already gained promotion to the Portuguese top flight with Estoril, who he then guided the successive top-five finishes, while also winning a domestic cup with Sporting Lisbon.

Silva's next stint in management took him to Greece where he won the Superleague with Olympiacos yet, despite arriving at Premier League strugglers Hull with an impressive CV, Silva is not one to talk up his own talents.

"I'm not The Special One. I'm Marco Silva," he told reporters when asked about comparisons to Manchester United chief Mourinho. "I have one goal at this moment in time - to see this club remain in the Premier League.

"This is a different challenge for me. The Premier League is the best league in the world, so it's a big challenge. I will try to do my job to the best of my ability. I will give my all to this club to improve our situation. I believe."

Mourinho won the Champions League with Porto at the age of 41, before doing likewise six years later while in charge of Inter Milan.

Olympiacos' Portuguese coach Marco Silva celebrates after winning the UEFA Champions League football match between Olympiacos and Dinamo Zagreb at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Athens on November 4, 2015
