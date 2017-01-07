Manchester United confirm that forward Wayne Rooney and goalkeeper Sergio Romero will start against Reading in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The England captain missed a trio of Premier League victories over the festive season after injuring his thigh during training on Christmas Day.

However, the 31-year-old returned to training this week and the club confirmed on Twitter that he and goalkeeper Sergio Romero will be in the starting XI against the Royals, who are managed by former United defender Jaap Stam.

The only absentee for United is defender Eric Bailly, who is away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Ivory Coast.